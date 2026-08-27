Journalist Kader Gani Chowdhury appointed BASS managing director and Editor-in-Chief

Muhammad Kader Gani Chowdhury, Secretary General of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Member Secretary of the Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad, has been appointed Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) on a contractual basis.

The Public Administration Ministry issued a notification to this effect on Thursday through its Contract and Foreign Employment Branch.

According to the notification, Kader Gani Chowdhury has been appointed under Section 10(1) of the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha Act, 2018, for one year from the date of his joining.

As a condition of the appointment, he will have to relinquish any other profession, business, or employment with any government, semi-government or private institution or organisation.

The notification further said he would discharge his duties in accordance with the stipulated conditions and applicable laws and regulations.

Kader Gani Chowdhury has been involved in journalism for a long time. He currently serves as the Secretary General of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists.