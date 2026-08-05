Mango Sticky Rice

Ingredients:

For Sticky Rice

* Thai sticky rice: 2 cups

Sweet Coconut Sauce

* Thick coconut milk: 1 cup

* Sugar: 1/2 cup

* Salt: 1 pinch

* Pandan leaf (optional) or vanilla essence

Topping Sauce

* Thick coconut milk: 1/2 cup

* Sugar: 1 tbsp

* Salt: 1 pinch

* Corn flour: 1 tbsp

For Serving

* Ripe mangoes: 2

* Toasted sesame seeds: 1 tsp

Method:

Preparing and Steaming the Rice

1. First, rinse the sticky rice thoroughly and soak it in plenty of water overnight. Soaking the rice is essential.

2. Drain the water from the soaked rice.

3. Place the rice in a steamer or spread it over a thin cotton cloth, then cover. Steam over medium heat for 20 “25 minutes until the rice becomes soft and glossy.

Sweet Coconut Sauce:

1. While the rice is steaming, combine 1 cup of coconut milk, sugar, salt, and the pandan leaf in a separate pot and over medium heat.

2. Stir until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat just before the sauce begins to boil; it should be warm, not hot. There is no need to thicken this sauce.

3. As soon as the rice is cooked, transfer it to a large bowl while it is still hot.

4. Pour the prepared sweet coconut sauce over the hot rice and mix thoroughly.

5. Cover the bowl and let it sit for 20 “30 minutes. During this time, the rice will absorb the coconut milk, becoming perfectly sticky and fragrant.

Topping Sauce:

1. In a small saucepan, whisk together 1/2 cup of coconut milk, sugar, salt, and the cornstarch (dissolved in a little water).

2. Cook over low heat for 1 “2 minutes. Once the sauce thickens to a creamy consistency, remove from heat and let it cool.

3. Assembly Pack the coconut-infused sticky rice into a mold or small bowl, then invert it onto a plate.

4. Arrange neatly sliced ripe mangoes on one side of the rice.

5. Drizzle the thickened topping sauce over the sticky rice and mangoes.

6. Finally, sprinkle the toasted sesame seeds on top.