Applications for the UK Government’s Chevening Scholarships now open

Dhaka, Bangladesh – 05 August 2026

Applications for prestigious Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open from 4 August to 6 October 2026. The programme offers fully funded master’s degrees at UK universities to individuals ready to join a global network of future leaders, equipped with world-class knowledge, UK connections, and shared values to address global challenges and drive sustainable development in their communities and beyond.

For more than 40 years, Chevening has attracted hundreds of thousands of applications globally. Successful applicants are individuals who share our vision for building a more resilient, prosperous and sustainable future, and can clearly demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, and networking skills through compelling, evidence-based examples.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said:

“The Chevening Scholarship programme continues to unlock the potential of Bangladesh’s brightest minds. We are proud to support these talented individuals as they pursue postgraduate study at some of the UK’s leading universities, strengthening the ties between our two nations for years to come”.

Since the programme started in 1983, more than 395 Bangladeshi individuals have been awarded Chevening scholarships, demonstrating the UK’s commitment to developing the leaders of tomorrow.

Prospective candidates can submit their applications via chevening.org/apply

Before applying, candidates are strongly encouraged to familiarise themselves with Chevening’s vision and the resources available at chevening.org/vision and assess whether they are ready to present a competitive application.