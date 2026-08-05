Another uprising imminent, people should get ready to join: Jamaat Ameer

Jamaat Ameer and Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman on Wednesday urged the countrymen to take preparations for joining another uprising which he said is likely to take place “soon” – only two years after the July movement.

Addressing the government, he said the Opposition had no reason to get “impatient” had the ruling party not betrayed with the people of the country.

But now seeing the things as they stand inside the country, another uprising seems “imminent,” Shafiqur said while speaking at a programme held at the South Gate of Baitul Mukrarram, marking the second anniversary of July Uprising.