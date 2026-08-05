Annual Award Ceremony, known as the “Oscars of the Curry Industry” to Honour the UK’s Top Asian Restaurants

The top ten shortlisted Asian restaurants and takeaways across UK regions have been announced for the annual Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2026, the UK’s most prestigious celebration of Pan-Asian cuisine, with winners set to be revealed on Monday 12 October 2026 at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

The annual awards, known as the “Oscars of the Curry Industry”, recognise excellence across the UK’s thriving Asian hospitality sector, celebrating the chefs, restaurateurs and entrepreneurs who continue to raise standards across the industry despite increasingly difficult trading conditions.

ARTA 2026 has attracted over 1250 nominations from diners across the UK, demonstrating the continuing popularity of Asian cuisine and the important role independent restaurants and takeaways play within communities nationwide. All nominations have come through ChefOnline, ARTA’s strategic partner and one of the UK’s leading platforms connecting diners to Asian restaurants and takeaways. Leveraging its national customer base of over a million, ChefOnline helped drive strong nationwide participation in the awards. In addition to public nominations, the selection process drew on social media engagement, Food Hygiene Ratings, and verified customer reviews, providing a broader picture of each business’s reputation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

However, this year’s awards come at a pivotal moment for the hospitality industry, as despite continued customer demand, restaurants across the UK are facing one of the most challenging economic environments in decades. Rising National Living Wage costs; higher employer National Insurance contributions; increasing food prices; elevated utility bills; and reduced business rates relief have significantly increased operating costs for independent hospitality businesses. Industry leaders warn that many restaurants are now operating on increasingly tight margins while continuing to invest in quality, while trying their best not to compromise on staff development and customer experience.

Asian restaurants and takeaways remain one of the UK’s greatest hospitality success stories, contributing billions of pounds annually to the economy while employing tens of thousands of people and enriching the UK’s diverse food culture. Yet many operators say sustained financial pressures continue to threaten the long-term sustainability of independent businesses that have served local communities for generations.

Speaking about the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2026, Mohammed Munim, Founder Member and CEO of ARTA, said “Congratulations to every restaurant and takeaway that has earned a place in the ARTA 2026 Regional Top 10. Being shortlisted is a remarkable achievement and reflects the passion, resilience and dedication of the businesses that continue to set the standard for Asian hospitality across the United Kingdom.

Independent hospitality is facing unprecedented challenges, with rising employment costs, inflation and increasing overheads continuing to place enormous pressure on businesses across the country. Yet despite these difficulties, Asian restaurants and takeaways remain at the heart of communities, creating jobs, preserving culinary traditions and making a significant contribution to the UK’s hospitality industry and wider economy.

ARTA was founded to celebrate excellence and recognise the individuals and businesses shaping the future of Asian hospitality. We look forward to welcoming our Regional Top 10 finalists to the Grand Finale on Monday 12 October 2026 at the London Hilton on Park Lane, where we will celebrate their achievements and crown this year’s national winners.”

From the prestigious Pan Asian Restaurant of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Takeaway of the Year, Turkish Restaurant of the Year, Street Food Restaurant of the Year and National Newcomer of the Year, ARTA 2026 will once again honour the outstanding individuals and businesses shaping the future of Asian dining in the UK.

ChefOnline is the ARTA 2026 Strategic Partner; DNA Payments, Super Pollo, Work Permit Cloud and Cobra Beer are Associate Sponsors; Finology Finance Brokers, Square Mile Insurance and NRB Bank are Gold Partners. ARTA 2026 is also proudly supported by Cambridge Regional College as its Skill Partner.

Following are the ARTA 2026 shortlisted Top 10 Restaurants and Takeaways in the regional category awards.

ARTA 2026 Shortlisted Top Ten Restaurants and Takeaways:

Regional Restaurant of the Year – Northern Ireland

Bangla, Bangor

India Gate, Belfast

Indian Ocean Restaurant, Holywood

Mama Masala, Glengormley, Newtownabbey

Nu Delhi Restaurant Lounge, Belfast

Panjab Indian Restaurant, Carryduff, Belfast

Spice, Lisburn

Spice Lounge, Armagh

The Taaj, Magherafelt

Yaks, Bangor

Regional Restaurant of the Year – Scotland

Cafe Oregano, Aberdeen

Eastern Pavilion, Corstorphine, Edinburgh

Gurkha Kitchen, Ellon

Mekong, East Kilbride, Glasgow

Monsoona Healthy Indian Cuisine, Aberdeen

Mythri Fine Indian Cuisine, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen

Shahbaaz Tandoori, Aberdeen

Taste Of India, Rosyth, Dunfermline

The Lansdowne, Glasgow

Yakitori House, East Kilbride, Glasgow

Regional Restaurant of the Year – South Wales

1988 Indian Restaurant, Sully, Penarth

Brewery Field Street Food Restaurant, Bridgend

Elaichi, St Clears, Carmarthen

Indian Empire, Caldicot

Manjeera Indian Street Food, Pontypridd

My Indian, Ammanford

Raj Kitchen, Swansea

Rose Indienne, Swansea

Sheesh Mahal, Llanelli

The Grand Sultan, Margam, Port Talbot

Regional Restaurant of the Year – North Wales

Anise Restaurant, Wrexham

Benllech Tandoori Restaurant, Benllech, Brynteg

Blue Elephant Indian Restaurant, Llandudno

Ijazz Indian Cuisine, Wrexham

Jai Ho Restaurant, Deganwy, Conwy

Pwllheli Tandoori Restaurant, Pwllheli

Sima Tandoori, Porthmadog

Spice of Llanberis, Llanberis, Caernarfon

Thisha Curry House, Rhyl

Valley Spice, Corwen

Regional Restaurant of the Year – North West

Akshaya – The Picture Drome, Liverpool

Anatolia Bar & Kitchen, Chorley

East4West Indian Restaurant and Takeaway, Blackpool

Junoon, Helsby, Frodsham

Kiyans Restaurant, Cross Roads, Keighley

Mowgli Street Food, Liverpool

Rokka Cocktail Bar & Grill, Urmston, Manchester

Shimla Spice, Worsley, Manchester

Vaspian Lounge and Dining, Platt Bridge, Wigan

White Tiger Restaurant, Keel Wharf, Kings Docks, Liverpool

Regional Restaurant of the Year – North East

Babaji, Sunderland

Babul’s, Darlington

Black Cardamom, Thirsk

Jolsha, Marton-in-Cleveland, Middlesbrough

Lal Qila, Cramlington

My Delhi Newcastle, Newcastle upon Tyne

Soho Tavern, Kibblesworth, Gateshead

The Vine Indian Cuisine, Mosborough, Sheffield

Yuvraaj Restaurant, Sunderland

Zeera Indian Cuisine, South Shields

Regional Restaurant of the Year – West Midlands

Alessi Indian Restaurant & Bar, Audley, Stoke-on-Trent

Bengal 30Five, Castle Vale, Birmingham

Blue Elephant Indian Restaurant, Telford

Jalali Indian Restaurant, Tamworth

Kolshi Premier Indian Restaurant, Wellesbourne, Warwick

Mavi Mediterranean Turkish Grill Restaurant, Kenilworth

Namaste Dine, Longton, Stoke-on-Trent

Spice Heaven Indian Restaurant Takeaway, Whitchurch

The Royale Dosa, Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham

Tikka Town, Castle Bromwich, Birmingham

Regional Restaurant of the Year – East Midlands

Aramintas, Northampton

Crispy Dosa, Bedford

Grand Sultan, Milton Keynes

House Boat Restaurant, Derby

Jomidar Lounge, Creaton, Northampton

Koinonia South Indian Restaurant, Newark

Spices of Paradise, Harrold, Bedford

The Derby Spice, Derby

The Realm, Northampton

Zaap Thai Street Food, Nottingham

Regional Restaurant of the Year – Hertfordshire

Abbots Tandoori, Abbots Langley

Aroma Lounge, Hatfield

Cumin Bar & Restaurant, Turnford, Broxbourne

Ginger Bar & Restaurant, Hertford

Mint Leaf, Bishop’s Stortford

MITR Restaurant, Royston

Nouvellè Lounge, St Albans

Raj of India, Welwyn Garden City

The Banc, Enfield

The Cochin Indian Restaurant, Hemel Hempstead

Regional Restaurant of the Year – East Anglia

Cafe Masala, Bishop’s Stortford

Curry Palace, Cottenham, Cambridge

Golpo Bengal Cafe & Restaurant, Cambridge

Jomidar Mahal, Littleport, Cambridge

Lalbagh Bangladeshi & Indian Diner, Bourn, Cambridge

Lowestoft Tandoori, Lowestoft

Namaste Village, Cambridge

Pipasha, Cambridge

Taste Of India, Rushmere St Andrew, Ipswich

Zara Indian Cuisine, Great Shelford, Cambridge

Regional Restaurant of the Year – Essex

Arugam Bay, Chelmsford

Banana Tree, Chelmsford

Coggeshall Spice, Coggeshall, Colchester

Enigma Pan Asian, Ilford

Kelvedon Spice, Kelvedon, Colchester

Kusturi Indian Restaurant, Colchester

Malaya, South Benfleet

Moonlight Tandoori, Harlow

Pakwaan Indian Punjabi Cuisine, Writtle, Chelmsford

Tanishq Restaurant & Bar, Toot Hill, Ongar

Regional Restaurant of the Year – Kent

Cinnamon Spice, Ashford

Durbar Spice, Downe, Orpington

Indian Valley Restaurant and Takeaway, St Paul’s Cray, Orpington

Izmir Restaurant, Kingston, Milton Keynes

Mughal Dynasty, Maidstone

Rai Woburn, Woburn, Milton Keynes

Spice Lounge, Faversham

Spice Village Indian Restaurant and Takeaway, New Ash Green, Longfield

The Bombay Restaurant, Green Street Green, Orpington

Turmeric Twist, Ashford

Regional Restaurant of the Year – Surrey

Bay Leaves Restaurant, Ewell, Epsom

Kanteen, Wallington

Madol Doova, Wallington

New Anarkali Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, Molesey, East Molesey

New Khyber Restaurant, Kingswood, Tadworth

Panahar – Bangladeshi & Indian Cuisine, South Croydon

Rishi’s in Slate & Grain Brasserie and Bar, Hackbridge, Wallington

Spice Lounge, Mytchett, Camberley

The Rajdoot, Guildford

Trishala – Authentic Indian Restaurant, Redhill

Regional Restaurant of the Year – Sussex

Calcutta 16, Shoreham-by-Sea

Darchini, Horsham

Eastern Eye, Sandown

Indian Summer, Brighton and Hove, Brighton

Namaste Punjab, Chichester

Roochi Indian Restaurant, Forest Row

Tamarind Indian Restaurant, Newport, Isle of Wight

Tamasha, Handcross, Haywards Heath

The Golden Peacock, Brighton and Hove, Brighton

Thyme & Chillies, Chichester

Regional Restaurant of the Year – South Central

Curry Cave, Newbury

Haweli, Twyford, Reading

Jalpari of Woodley, Woodley, Reading

Maneke Sri Lankan Restaurant, Wooburn Green, High Wycombe

Radhuni Lounge Restaurant, Princes Risborough

Royal Nawaab, London

Spice 87 Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, Totton, Southampton

Spice Merchants, Southsea, Portsmouth

Sundarban Tandoori, Greenford

The Royal Sun, Begbroke, Kidlington

Regional Restaurant of the Year – South West

Bombil, Bedminster Parade, Bristol

Drgnfly Pan Asian Restaurant, Poole

Ikanji Japanese Restaurant, Weston-super-Mare

Kottu Hut, Cotham, Bristol

Maha-Bharat Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, Torquay

Mattancherry, Taunton, Somerset

Paprika, Bristol

Royal Daawat, Ringwood

Sarthi, Upper Weston, Bath

Two Chefs Indian Restaurant, Weston-super-Mare

Regional Restaurant of the Year – North London

Bonzai London Restaurant & Lounge, London

Enfes Ocakbasi, Enfield, London

JM Oriental, London

No5 Dining & Lounge, London

Pinos Warung, Chalk Farm, London