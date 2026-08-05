Annual Award Ceremony, known as the “Oscars of the Curry Industry” to Honour the UK’s Top Asian Restaurants

The top ten shortlisted Asian restaurants and takeaways across UK regions have been announced for the annual Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2026, the UK’s most prestigious celebration of Pan-Asian cuisine, with winners set to be revealed on Monday 12 October 2026 at the London Hilton on Park Lane.
The annual awards, known as the “Oscars of the Curry Industry”, recognise excellence across the UK’s thriving Asian hospitality sector, celebrating the chefs, restaurateurs and entrepreneurs who continue to raise standards across the industry despite increasingly difficult trading conditions.
ARTA 2026 has attracted over 1250 nominations from diners across the UK, demonstrating the continuing popularity of Asian cuisine and the important role independent restaurants and takeaways play within communities nationwide. All nominations have come through ChefOnline, ARTA’s strategic partner and one of the UK’s leading platforms connecting diners to Asian restaurants and takeaways. Leveraging its national customer base of over a million, ChefOnline helped drive strong nationwide participation in the awards. In addition to public nominations, the selection process drew on social media engagement, Food Hygiene Ratings, and verified customer reviews, providing a broader picture of each business’s reputation, quality, and customer satisfaction.
However, this year’s awards come at a pivotal moment for the hospitality industry, as despite continued customer demand, restaurants across the UK are facing one of the most challenging economic environments in decades. Rising National Living Wage costs; higher employer National Insurance contributions; increasing food prices; elevated utility bills; and reduced business rates relief have significantly increased operating costs for independent hospitality businesses. Industry leaders warn that many restaurants are now operating on increasingly tight margins while continuing to invest in quality, while trying their best not to compromise on staff development and customer experience.
Asian restaurants and takeaways remain one of the UK’s greatest hospitality success stories, contributing billions of pounds annually to the economy while employing tens of thousands of people and enriching the UK’s diverse food culture. Yet many operators say sustained financial pressures continue to threaten the long-term sustainability of independent businesses that have served local communities for generations.
Speaking about the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2026, Mohammed Munim, Founder Member and CEO of ARTA, said “Congratulations to every restaurant and takeaway that has earned a place in the ARTA 2026 Regional Top 10. Being shortlisted is a remarkable achievement and reflects the passion, resilience and dedication of the businesses that continue to set the standard for Asian hospitality across the United Kingdom.
Independent hospitality is facing unprecedented challenges, with rising employment costs, inflation and increasing overheads continuing to place enormous pressure on businesses across the country. Yet despite these difficulties, Asian restaurants and takeaways remain at the heart of communities, creating jobs, preserving culinary traditions and making a significant contribution to the UK’s hospitality industry and wider economy.
ARTA was founded to celebrate excellence and recognise the individuals and businesses shaping the future of Asian hospitality. We look forward to welcoming our Regional Top 10 finalists to the Grand Finale on Monday 12 October 2026 at the London Hilton on Park Lane, where we will celebrate their achievements and crown this year’s national winners.”
From the prestigious Pan Asian Restaurant of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Takeaway of the Year, Turkish Restaurant of the Year, Street Food Restaurant of the Year and National Newcomer of the Year, ARTA 2026 will once again honour the outstanding individuals and businesses shaping the future of Asian dining in the UK.
ChefOnline is the ARTA 2026 Strategic Partner; DNA Payments, Super Pollo, Work Permit Cloud and Cobra Beer are Associate Sponsors; Finology Finance Brokers, Square Mile Insurance and NRB Bank are Gold Partners. ARTA 2026 is also proudly supported by Cambridge Regional College as its Skill Partner.
Following are the ARTA 2026 shortlisted Top 10 Restaurants and Takeaways in the regional category awards.
ARTA 2026 Shortlisted Top Ten Restaurants and Takeaways:
Regional Restaurant of the Year – Northern Ireland
Bangla, Bangor
India Gate, Belfast
Indian Ocean Restaurant, Holywood
Mama Masala, Glengormley, Newtownabbey
Nu Delhi Restaurant Lounge, Belfast
Panjab Indian Restaurant, Carryduff, Belfast
Spice, Lisburn
Spice Lounge, Armagh
The Taaj, Magherafelt
Yaks, Bangor
Regional Restaurant of the Year – Scotland
Cafe Oregano, Aberdeen
Eastern Pavilion, Corstorphine, Edinburgh
Gurkha Kitchen, Ellon
Mekong, East Kilbride, Glasgow
Monsoona Healthy Indian Cuisine, Aberdeen
Mythri Fine Indian Cuisine, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen
Shahbaaz Tandoori, Aberdeen
Taste Of India, Rosyth, Dunfermline
The Lansdowne, Glasgow
Yakitori House, East Kilbride, Glasgow
Regional Restaurant of the Year – South Wales
1988 Indian Restaurant, Sully, Penarth
Brewery Field Street Food Restaurant, Bridgend
Elaichi, St Clears, Carmarthen
Indian Empire, Caldicot
Manjeera Indian Street Food, Pontypridd
My Indian, Ammanford
Raj Kitchen, Swansea
Rose Indienne, Swansea
Sheesh Mahal, Llanelli
The Grand Sultan, Margam, Port Talbot
Regional Restaurant of the Year – North Wales
Anise Restaurant, Wrexham
Benllech Tandoori Restaurant, Benllech, Brynteg
Blue Elephant Indian Restaurant, Llandudno
Ijazz Indian Cuisine, Wrexham
Jai Ho Restaurant, Deganwy, Conwy
Pwllheli Tandoori Restaurant, Pwllheli
Sima Tandoori, Porthmadog
Spice of Llanberis, Llanberis, Caernarfon
Thisha Curry House, Rhyl
Valley Spice, Corwen
Regional Restaurant of the Year – North West
Akshaya – The Picture Drome, Liverpool
Anatolia Bar & Kitchen, Chorley
East4West Indian Restaurant and Takeaway, Blackpool
Junoon, Helsby, Frodsham
Kiyans Restaurant, Cross Roads, Keighley
Mowgli Street Food, Liverpool
Rokka Cocktail Bar & Grill, Urmston, Manchester
Shimla Spice, Worsley, Manchester
Vaspian Lounge and Dining, Platt Bridge, Wigan
White Tiger Restaurant, Keel Wharf, Kings Docks, Liverpool
Regional Restaurant of the Year – North East
Babaji, Sunderland
Babul’s, Darlington
Black Cardamom, Thirsk
Jolsha, Marton-in-Cleveland, Middlesbrough
Lal Qila, Cramlington
My Delhi Newcastle, Newcastle upon Tyne
Soho Tavern, Kibblesworth, Gateshead
The Vine Indian Cuisine, Mosborough, Sheffield
Yuvraaj Restaurant, Sunderland
Zeera Indian Cuisine, South Shields
Regional Restaurant of the Year – West Midlands
Alessi Indian Restaurant & Bar, Audley, Stoke-on-Trent
Bengal 30Five, Castle Vale, Birmingham
Blue Elephant Indian Restaurant, Telford
Jalali Indian Restaurant, Tamworth
Kolshi Premier Indian Restaurant, Wellesbourne, Warwick
Mavi Mediterranean Turkish Grill Restaurant, Kenilworth
Namaste Dine, Longton, Stoke-on-Trent
Spice Heaven Indian Restaurant Takeaway, Whitchurch
The Royale Dosa, Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham
Tikka Town, Castle Bromwich, Birmingham
Regional Restaurant of the Year – East Midlands
Aramintas, Northampton
Crispy Dosa, Bedford
Grand Sultan, Milton Keynes
House Boat Restaurant, Derby
Jomidar Lounge, Creaton, Northampton
Koinonia South Indian Restaurant, Newark
Spices of Paradise, Harrold, Bedford
The Derby Spice, Derby
The Realm, Northampton
Zaap Thai Street Food, Nottingham
Regional Restaurant of the Year – Hertfordshire
Abbots Tandoori, Abbots Langley
Aroma Lounge, Hatfield
Cumin Bar & Restaurant, Turnford, Broxbourne
Ginger Bar & Restaurant, Hertford
Mint Leaf, Bishop’s Stortford
MITR Restaurant, Royston
Nouvellè Lounge, St Albans
Raj of India, Welwyn Garden City
The Banc, Enfield
The Cochin Indian Restaurant, Hemel Hempstead
Regional Restaurant of the Year – East Anglia
Cafe Masala, Bishop’s Stortford
Curry Palace, Cottenham, Cambridge
Golpo Bengal Cafe & Restaurant, Cambridge
Jomidar Mahal, Littleport, Cambridge
Lalbagh Bangladeshi & Indian Diner, Bourn, Cambridge
Lowestoft Tandoori, Lowestoft
Namaste Village, Cambridge
Pipasha, Cambridge
Taste Of India, Rushmere St Andrew, Ipswich
Zara Indian Cuisine, Great Shelford, Cambridge
Regional Restaurant of the Year – Essex
Arugam Bay, Chelmsford
Banana Tree, Chelmsford
Coggeshall Spice, Coggeshall, Colchester
Enigma Pan Asian, Ilford
Kelvedon Spice, Kelvedon, Colchester
Kusturi Indian Restaurant, Colchester
Malaya, South Benfleet
Moonlight Tandoori, Harlow
Pakwaan Indian Punjabi Cuisine, Writtle, Chelmsford
Tanishq Restaurant & Bar, Toot Hill, Ongar
Regional Restaurant of the Year – Kent
Cinnamon Spice, Ashford
Durbar Spice, Downe, Orpington
Indian Valley Restaurant and Takeaway, St Paul’s Cray, Orpington
Izmir Restaurant, Kingston, Milton Keynes
Mughal Dynasty, Maidstone
Rai Woburn, Woburn, Milton Keynes
Spice Lounge, Faversham
Spice Village Indian Restaurant and Takeaway, New Ash Green, Longfield
The Bombay Restaurant, Green Street Green, Orpington
Turmeric Twist, Ashford
Regional Restaurant of the Year – Surrey
Bay Leaves Restaurant, Ewell, Epsom
Kanteen, Wallington
Madol Doova, Wallington
New Anarkali Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, Molesey, East Molesey
New Khyber Restaurant, Kingswood, Tadworth
Panahar – Bangladeshi & Indian Cuisine, South Croydon
Rishi’s in Slate & Grain Brasserie and Bar, Hackbridge, Wallington
Spice Lounge, Mytchett, Camberley
The Rajdoot, Guildford
Trishala – Authentic Indian Restaurant, Redhill
Regional Restaurant of the Year – Sussex
Calcutta 16, Shoreham-by-Sea
Darchini, Horsham
Eastern Eye, Sandown
Indian Summer, Brighton and Hove, Brighton
Namaste Punjab, Chichester
Roochi Indian Restaurant, Forest Row
Tamarind Indian Restaurant, Newport, Isle of Wight
Tamasha, Handcross, Haywards Heath
The Golden Peacock, Brighton and Hove, Brighton
Thyme & Chillies, Chichester
Regional Restaurant of the Year – South Central
Curry Cave, Newbury
Haweli, Twyford, Reading
Jalpari of Woodley, Woodley, Reading
Maneke Sri Lankan Restaurant, Wooburn Green, High Wycombe
Radhuni Lounge Restaurant, Princes Risborough
Royal Nawaab, London
Spice 87 Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, Totton, Southampton
Spice Merchants, Southsea, Portsmouth
Sundarban Tandoori, Greenford
The Royal Sun, Begbroke, Kidlington
Regional Restaurant of the Year – South West
Bombil, Bedminster Parade, Bristol
Drgnfly Pan Asian Restaurant, Poole
Ikanji Japanese Restaurant, Weston-super-Mare
Kottu Hut, Cotham, Bristol
Maha-Bharat Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, Torquay
Mattancherry, Taunton, Somerset
Paprika, Bristol
Royal Daawat, Ringwood
Sarthi, Upper Weston, Bath
Two Chefs Indian Restaurant, Weston-super-Mare
Regional Restaurant of the Year – North London
Bonzai London Restaurant & Lounge, London
Enfes Ocakbasi, Enfield, London
JM Oriental, London
No5 Dining & Lounge, London
Pinos Warung, Chalk Farm, London