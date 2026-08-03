Simple Mediterranean meals you can cook for better heart health

We hear a lot about the Mediterranean diet. Doctors call it the best eating style for your heart. It helps people live longer and healthier lives. But you do not need to move to Greece or Spain to eat this way. You can adapt these habits right here in your country using simple ingredients from your local bazaar.

The core of Mediterranean eating relies on fresh vegetables, lentils, fish, and healthy oils like olive oil. Here are five easy meal ideas that bring these heart benefits straight to your dining table.

First, you can make a fresh local Greek salad. Traditional Greek salad uses cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onions, which are items we use every day. To make it Mediterranean style, cut the cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions into big chunks instead of fine slices.

Drizzle generous amounts of olive oil over the top instead of mustard oil. Add a pinch of salt and oregano. Skip the hot green chillies to keep the flavour mild. This salad provides rich antioxidants that protect your blood vessels and keep your heart strong.

Second, try garlic and lemon baked fish. Fish is a staple in both Mediterranean and Bangladeshi diets.

Instead of deep frying fish in heavy oil, try baking or pan-searing it with simple seasonings. Choose white fish or fresh Rui and Katla fillets. Rub the fish with minced garlic, fresh lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and crushed black pepper.

Bake in an oven or cook on a flat pan over low heat until tender. This light cooking style preserves the fish’s natural Omega-3 fats, which lower bad cholesterol.

Third, cook a savoury chickpea and spinach stew. Chickpeas and green leafy vegetables are low in cost and rich in nutrients.

Heat olive oil in a pot and cook chopped onions with garlic until soft. Add boiled chickpeas, fresh spinach leaves, diced tomatoes, and a pinch of cumin powder.

Simmer on low heat until the sauce thickens. This filling dish gives you plant protein and fibre, which keep your blood sugar levels stable.

Fourth, prepare a roasted tomato and lentil soup. Lentils are part of our daily meals, but you can turn your standard dal into a thick Mediterranean soup.

Roast whole tomatoes and garlic in a pan until the skin turns dark, then blend them into a smooth paste. Cook red lentils until soft, stir in the roasted tomato paste, and simmer gently. Finish with fresh coriander leaves before serving. Roasted tomatoes release lycopene, a compound that reduces overall body inflammation.

Make olive oil and herb potato mash. Mash is a favourite comfort food in Bangladesh. You can easily make a heart-healthy version of potato mash without mustard oil or ghee. Boil potatoes until soft, peel off the skin, and mash them with a fork. Mix in olive oil, sea salt, and fresh herbs like parsley or coriander until creamy. Replacing saturated fats with olive oil lowers your risk of heart disease, proving that small changes to daily recipes lead to great long-term health benefits.