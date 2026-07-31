Samanzar Sayeed crowned Miss World Bangladesh 2026

Samanzar Sayeed has been crowned Miss World Bangladesh 2026, earning the opportunity to represent the country at the 73rd Miss World Festival in Vietnam from August 9 to September 5, 2026.

The grand finale, held at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden Hotel, was organized by Azra Mahmood Talent Camp (AMTC), the official license holder of Miss World Bangladesh. The event celebrated not only beauty but also confidence, leadership and social responsibility.

Swagata Shaha Oishi was named the First Runner-Up, while Labiba Manzur secured the Second Runner-Up. Aysha Rahman and Jukta Bhowmik also reached the Top 5 finalists.

A graduate in Biochemistry and Biotechnology from North South University, Samanzar impressed the judges with her confidence, communication skills, intelligence and commitment to social impact. She succeeds Miss World Bangladesh 2025 Aklima Atika Konika and will now carry Bangladesh’s hopes to the international stage during the pageant’s landmark 75th anniversary edition.

The finalists were evaluated by a distinguished panel comprising Miss Universe Bangladesh 2019 Shirin Akter Sheela, Miss International Bangladesh 2024 Efa Tabassum, Miss World Bangladesh 2019 Rafah Nanjeba Torsa, The Daily Star Lifestyle Editor Mehrin Afroze Chowdhury and Prothom Alo fashion consultant SK Saifur Rahman. Contestants were judged on confidence, stage presence, personality, communication skills, social awareness and their alignment with the Miss World philosophy of “Beauty With a Purpose.”

Speaking after receiving the crown, Samanzar said her academic background has inspired her to promote preventive healthcare and public awareness.

“My education has shown me that many health problems can be prevented through awareness, proper hygiene and access to reliable health information. As Miss World Bangladesh, I hope to combine science with advocacy to make healthcare education more accessible, especially for underserved communities,” she said.

She added that true success lies in creating a positive impact through compassion, knowledge and purpose, and expressed her commitment to representing Bangladesh with pride while contributing to a healthier and more informed society.

National Director of Miss World Bangladesh and AMTC Founder Azra Mahmood said the platform is committed to developing women as changemakers, leaders and ambassadors for social good. She expressed confidence that Samanzar possesses the talent, grace and purpose needed to represent Bangladesh with distinction on the global stage.

As the new titleholder, Samanzar will undergo intensive training before competing in Vietnam, where contestants from around the world will participate in cultural exchanges, charitable initiatives and the renowned Beauty With a Purpose programme ahead of the grand finale in Nha Trang on September 5.