No room for division in the name of religion: Fakhrul

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said there is no room for division in the name of religion in Bangladesh, stressing that people of all faiths enjoy equal rights and dignity.

He made the remarks while addressing a views-exchange meeting and representatives’ conference titled “Ensuring the Protection and Security of Minorities”, organised by the Sammilito Sanatan Parishad at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) auditorium in the capital.

“Bangladesh belongs equally to Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians and people of all other faiths. The government remains highly vigilant so that no one can create instability in society by exploiting religion,” the minister said.

He noted that people of different religions had lived together in harmony on this land for centuries and said there was no scope for dividing the nation along religious lines.

“I never consider you a minority. You are the sons and daughters of this country and equal citizens of Bangladesh,” he told members of the Hindu community.

The minister said the Liberation War was fought to secure freedom, dignity and economic emancipation for all people, and called for building a democratic, secular and humane Bangladesh in line with its spirit.

He said citizenship, not religious identity, should be the foundation of the state.

Warning that a vested quarter was trying to undermine communal harmony by creating divisions in the name of religion, Mirza Fakhrul urged people to remain united against such attempts.

“There is no place for extremism or religious fanaticism in Bangladesh. We want to build a liberal, democratic and harmonious nation,” he said.

The minister said the government had taken necessary measures to ensure the safety of people of all faiths and protect places of worship since assuming office.

He added that comprehensive security arrangements had been made during major religious events, including Durga Puja and Rath Yatra, to prevent any attempt to disrupt communal harmony.

Addressing members of the Sanatan community, he urged them to present their concerns and demands in an organised manner, assuring them that the government was committed to resolving legitimate issues through dialogue.

He also stressed the importance of upholding the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War and remembering the sacrifices made in the struggle for democracy, saying Bangladesh would move forward on the principles of mutual respect, communal harmony and equal rights rather than religious division.

Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury inaugurated the programme. Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Bijon Kanti Sarkar and Mymensingh-8 MP Lutfullahel Majed, among others, were present.