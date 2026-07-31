Residents of Syedpur hold an exchange meeting in honor of visiting bank official and educationist Shamim Qureshi.

By Matiar Chowdhury:
London: On the evening of July 28, 2026, residents of Syedpur living in London
organized an interactive meeting and dinner at an East London restaurant in
honor of Shamim Qureshi, a visiting bank official and distinguished
educationist. Residents of Syedpur village living in London organized this event
to mark the UK visit of Mr. Shamim Ahmed Qureshi—a distinguished
educationist and former General Manager of Janata Bank, who hails from the
historic village of Syedpur in the Jagannathpur Upazila of Sunamganj district.
The exchange meeting—presided over by Muhammad Muzakkir Hossain
(Abdul Haque), moderated by prominent community organizer Mallick Shakur
Wadud, and held under the overall supervision of Muhammad Tarif Ahmed
and Kamrul Islam—began with a recitation from the Holy Quran by Maulana
Syed Faruk Ahmed Chowdhury.
At a gathering in London centered around the arrival of Shamim Ahmed
Qureshi, former students from Syedpur—who had attended Dhaka University,
Jahangirnagar University, and Sylhet Government MC College—reminisced
about their college and university days. Speakers at the reunion gathering
included *Jonomot* Editor Syed Nahas Pasha, Syed Shahin, Councillor Kamal
Qureshi, former student leader Syed Sajidur Rahman Faruk, and Syed
Muhaddis Ahmed,Syed Abul Kashem, Mallick Shakur Wadud, Muzakkir Hossain
(Abdul Haque), Poet Mashuk Ibn Anis, Community Leader Muhammad Tarif
Ahmad, Satirical Verse Writer Dilu Naser, Syeda Rekha Faruk (former GS of
Sylhet Government Women's College), Syed Faruk Hossain Chowdhury, Shah
Alam Qureshi, Emdad Ali, Syed Sumon, Syed Ziaul Islam, Kamrul Islam, Rafiqul
Hasan Hiron, and others. Also present were Syeda Farida Yasmin Shipa, Ubaida
Sultana Shahin, Najmun Nahar Wadud Naju, and Syeda Shobha Kashem.
Shamim Ahmed Qureshi, a distinguished banker and educationist who was the
guest of honor at the event, remarked that the occasion would remain a
memorable highlight of his life; visiting this bustling city on a brief trip, he was
deeply moved by the heartfelt warmth shown to him by everyone—including
relatives, seniors, juniors, and fellow villagers. He said, "Even though you live in
the United Kingdom today, you are the idols of the new generation in our
village and our area." For it is through you that our society is making progress
in all areas, including education. Finally, the meeting concluded with prayers
seeking divine mercy for the departed souls of the late Professor Saleh Ahmed
Ranu (former Principal of MC College), prominent social thinker Faizul Haque
Moni (Monihaque), and others. Afterward, the attendees participated in a
dinner.