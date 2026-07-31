Brick Lane Jamme Masjid’s 50th anniversary celebrations to be held on September 5 and 6.

Bangla Mirror desk:

Meet the Press was held ahead of a two-day event on September 5 and 6 to mark the 50th anniversary of the historic Brick Lane Jame Masjid in East London, UK.

On Friday (July 31), after Jumma, at the Ataur Rahman Chowdhury Conference Hall of Brick Lane Jame Mosque in East London, Mohammad Hormuz Ali read a written statement to Meet the Press on behalf of the Brick Lane Jame Mosque Golden Jubilee Celebration Council.

At this time, Hamidur Rahman Chowdhury and Helal Uddin delivered a vote of thanks on behalf of the mosque committee.



At the beginning, Hafiz Sajjadur Rahman recited from the Holy Quran. The prayer was led by Maulana Nazrul Islam, the Imam and Khatib of the mosque.

Present on the stage at Meet the Press were former president of the London Bangla Press Club Syed Nahas Pasha, NTV Europe director Mostafa Sarwar Babu, businessman Rafiq Haider, community activist Nazrul Islam, President of the UK Bangla Reporters Unity Muhammed Shahed Rahman, and Secretary of the London Bangla Press Club Akramul Hossain, among others.

Mohammad Hormuz Ali, on behalf of the Brick Lane Jame Masjid Golden Jubilee Celebration Council, answered various questions from journalists present at the Meet the Press.

In response to various questions from journalists and in a written statement, he said that the Brick Lane Jame Mosque building has been used as a religious place of worship for various communities for more than two centuries. It was built as a French Protestant church in 1743. It was then used as a Methodist chapel.

This building was converted into a famous synagogue in 1898, a Jewish neighborhood. Then, today’s Brick Lane Jame Mosque was established in 1976.

The basement of this historic building, built in 1743, was once used as a commercial warehouse. However, it is now part of a mosque and a place for women to pray.

This magnificent minaret of the Brick Lane Mosque was built in January 2010. Today, it has become an icon of East London.

After the building became a mosque in 1976, the interior rooms have undergone extensive renovations, with the exception of structural changes. For this reason, the mosque’s previous and current management boards have been relentlessly continuing their development efforts.

In his written statement, he further said, “The Brick Lane Jame Masjid Trust, established in 1976, has entered its 50th year this year (1976-2026). We seek the sincere cooperation of everyone in the community to celebrate the long journey and progress of this historic religious institution established by our elders in London.”

This two-day golden jubilee celebration will be held at Brick Lane Mosque on Saturday, September 5, 2026, and Sunday, September 6, 2026. We seek your sincere support and cooperation in celebrating this 50th anniversary.