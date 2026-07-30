Ex-VC Kalimullah Shown arrested in attempted murder case

Former Begum Rokeya University VC Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah was arrested in an attempted murder case filed with Uttara West Police Station over 2024 anti-discrimination student movement.

A Dhaka court showed him arrested. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zakir Hossain passed the order on Thursday after a hearing. Prosecutor Muhammad Shamsuddoha Sumon confirmed the matter.

Kalimullah’s lawyer, Abdul Rashid, opposed the prosecution’s plea, while Sumon argued in favour of showing him arrested in the case. After hearing both sides, the court granted the plea and sent Kalimullah to jail.

The investigation officer, Sub-Inspector Md Abu Sayeed, had sought the order on July 28, saying sufficient evidence had been found linking Kalimullah to the incident.

Kalimullah has been in jail since his arrest by the Detective Branch on August 7, 2025, in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission over alleged embezzlement in development projects at Begum Rokeya University.

According to the attempted murder case, complainant Mustain Billah Sabbir was participating in the anti-discrimination student movement. On July 19, 2024, while he was on Rabindra Sarani Road in Uttara, armed assailants allegedly opened fire on protesters.

A bullet struck Sabbir’s left arm, causing serious injury. He was initially taken to Uttara High Care General Hospital and later admitted to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR).

Sabbir subsequently filed the attempted murder case with Uttara West Police Station.