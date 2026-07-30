Who is Karina Shuliak, Epstein’s billionaire bound partner?

Karina Shuliak, a Belarus-born dentist who was once described by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as his “favorite person,” is set to inherit a major portion of his fortune, with newly released investigation documents revealing that she could receive assets worth up to $100 million. The documents also shed light on how the young dental student became closely connected with Epstein, receiving financial support, career assistance and access to his vast wealth before his death in 2019.

When a young dentist greeted patients at a dental clinic in downtown Brooklyn, New York, last December, few knew she was Karina Shuliak, the longtime partner of Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier accused of sex trafficking and abuse.

At the time, Shuliak was working part-time as a dentist despite being named as a potential beneficiary of Epstein’s estate. Newly released federal investigation files show that Epstein revised his will shortly before his death, placing a significant share of his estimated $600 million fortune under Shuliak’s name. The inheritance reportedly included a 33-carat diamond ring.

The documents reveal that Epstein’s final phone call before his death in a New York jail in August 2019 was made to Shuliak. Their relationship, which lasted nearly eight years, remained largely private until thousands of emails and photographs were released as part of a federal document disclosure earlier this year.

The records show that Shuliak and Epstein exchanged thousands of personal emails, including discussions about medical issues, birth control and personal matters. Some messages also showed disagreements over Epstein’s relationships with other women.

Despite her connection to Epstein, Shuliak has never publicly portrayed herself as a victim of his crimes, nor has she been accused by federal authorities of participating in his sex trafficking operation. The FBI has not publicly confirmed questioning her, and lawyers representing Epstein’s alleged victims have not sought testimony from her.

According to the documents, Epstein met Shuliak in 2011 when she was 21 years old and had recently arrived in the United States from Belarus on a student visa. At the time, she was studying English in Manhattan and working as a dental assistant while hoping to continue her dental education in the US.

Investigators said a young woman from Siberia introduced Shuliak to Epstein. The woman, who has identified herself as one of Epstein’s victims, told The New York Times that she was asked to introduce young women to Epstein.

After their first meetings, Epstein offered to help Shuliak achieve her dream of becoming a dentist. He helped her gain admission to Columbia University’s dental school, supported her education expenses and arranged financial assistance for her family in Belarus.

Emails show that Epstein paid Shuliak nearly $1 million over the years and sent thousands of dollars to her parents. He also provided her with access to a credit card, financed international travel and involved her in managing aspects of his personal affairs.

In 2012, after Shuliak’s application to Columbia’s dental program was initially rejected, Epstein contacted influential figures, including his personal dentist, to help her secure admission. Epstein also reportedly suggested making a large donation to the university, though records show he ultimately donated around $210,000.

The documents further reveal that Epstein helped Shuliak obtain US residency through a same-sex marriage arrangement with another woman in 2013. The marriage later ended in divorce, and Shuliak became a US citizen in 2018. US immigration authorities have not challenged the legality of the process.

By early 2019, Shuliak was considered one of Epstein’s closest companions. She often stayed at his Manhattan mansion and travelled with him on private aircraft. In July 2019, Epstein was arrested after returning from Europe and later died in custody.

Before his death, Epstein changed his will and placed much of his remaining wealth into a trust, with Shuliak listed among the beneficiaries. After compensation payments to victims, the value of the estate is estimated to be between $120 million and $200 million.

Following the release of the documents, Shuliak stopped working at the Brooklyn dental clinic. Her lawyer said she had no comment on the matter.

Although she now faces renewed public attention because of her association with Epstein, Shuliak continued pursuing her dental career. She completed a postgraduate dental programme at Columbia University in 2025 and later received a New York dental license.

Columbia University has said Shuliak met the academic requirements for admission and that no disciplinary action was recommended against her. However, two university figures who supported her admission were later removed from leadership roles following scrutiny over their connections to Epstein.

Shuliak’s current whereabouts and whether she will ultimately receive the full inheritance remain unclear.