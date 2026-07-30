Fuel prices remain unchanged for Aug

Fuel oil prices at the consumer level have been set for the month of August.

The prices per liter for diesel at Tk 115, octane at Tk 145, petrol at Tk 140, and kerosene at Tk 135 have been kept unchanged.

The Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources announced this in a statement on Thursday, July 30. The decision will take effect from August 1.

Earlier for the month of July, the prices per liter were also fixed at Tk 115 for diesel, Tk 145 for octane, Tk 140 for petrol, and Tk 135 for kerosene.