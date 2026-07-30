Sarjis Alam’s car attacked in Sylhet’s Golapganj

A vehicle carrying National Citizen Party (NCP) Northern Region Chief Organizer Sarjis Alam came under attack in Sylhet’s Golapganj on Thursday afternoon while returning from a party event.

The incident occurred around 2:45pm, according to police.

Golapganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Sabed Ali said a 7-Up bottle was hurled at the microbus carrying Sarjis in Golapganj municipality, shattering its rear window.

“No one was injured in the incident. Efforts are underway to identify those involved,” the OC said.

According to witnesses, Sarjis attended a program with the families of July uprising martyrs at the Golapganj Upazila Auditorium on Thursday morning. NCP leader Mahmuda Mitu also attended the event.

After the program, the leaders were heading to Hetimganj Bazar for lunch when the attack took place in front of Noor Mansion near the Golapganj Upazila gate.

Following the incident, the NCP leaders cancelled their lunch plan and left for the Sylhet Circuit House.

Witnesses also alleged that another attempt was made to attack the convoy in the bypass area shortly afterwards.

Police said members of the police, the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and other law enforcement agencies were deployed in and around the Golapganj Upazila Parishad area following the incidents.

The NCP is scheduled to attend another program in Kanaighat later in the day.

Earlier this week, the party’s July Padyatra program in Habiganj also came under attack. NCP leaders blamed Chhatra Dal for that incident. On Wednesday, the party alleged that its central leaders’ convoy faced repeated police obstruction in Srimangal and Bahubal while travelling from Moulvibazar to Habiganj to attend a protest program.