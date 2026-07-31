Police eye regaining sports glory as Sylhet Range clinches IGP Cup

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Ali Hossain Fakir on Friday said Bangladesh Police is determined to regain its tradition of excellence in sports alongside its professional policing duties.

Speaking as the chief guest at the prize-giving ceremony of the Bangladesh Police Football Championship (IGP Cup) 2025 at the newly built Bangladesh Police Football Ground in Purbachal, the IGP said the force has a proud history of success in both national and international sporting events and aims to revive that legacy.

“Bangladesh Police wants to leave a mark in the field of sports as well. We have achieved success in national and international competitions, and we want to restore that tradition,” he said.

The IGP said physical fitness and mental well-being are essential for police personnel to perform their challenging responsibilities efficiently.

“Regular sports and physical exercise make police members more capable and effective in carrying out their duties,” he said.

Congratulating the players of both the finalist teams, he urged them to continue practising with dedication to develop themselves into top-class footballers.

In the final match, Sylhet Range defeated Chattogram Range by a solitary goal to emerge champions of the tournament after an intensely contested encounter.

Sylhet Range’s Jibon was named Man of the Match, while Amirul received the Man of the Tournament award.

The IGP handed over trophies and prizes to the winners at the ceremony.

The event was presided over by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, who is also the president of the Bangladesh Police Football Club.

Dhaka District Superintendent of Police and Bangladesh Police Football Club General Secretary Shamima Parveen delivered the welcome address.

Additional inspectors general of police, senior police officials and invited guests were present at the function.

Earlier in the day, the IGP laid the foundation stone of the POHS Green Mart at the POHS-1 residential area. The mart is being constructed under the initiative of the Bangladesh Police Welfare Trust.