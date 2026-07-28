‘Zizou’ soaks up acclaim after being named France coach

Cometh the hour, cometh the man: Zinedine Zidane did not let down the 100 or so French football fans waiting outside the federation headquarters as he came outside to greet them moments after being unveiled as national coach on Tuesday.

The French football icon’s smile was as warm as the sun beating down on the supporters — some of whom saw in the flesh for the first time a man whose name they had previously associated with their pet cat or even goldfish.

The 54-year-old popularly known as “Zizou” wandered along the line of fans, pressed against metal barriers outside the federation offices in Paris, obliging them with selfies and signing autographs.

“Papa is a huge fan,” purred 10-year-old Milya, who has a goldfish nicknamed Zizou and a cat “OM”.

The latter is a reference to the Olympique de Marseille football club in the city where Zidane was born in 1972 to Algerian parents — though he never played for them.

Milya’s mother Cindy said they had extended their stay in the capital once they heard the new French coach was going to be unveiled.

It was one of the worst kept secrets that Zidane would succeed his fellow 1998 World Cup winner and former Marseille captain Didier Deschamps, who stepped down after 14 years in charge following the recently-concluded World Cup.

“We came for the weekend, but we said we had to be here,” Cindy told AFP.

“All the family are football fans, and of Marseille, therefore also Zidane, it makes sense.”

‘Zidane is France’

Hugo, seven, had become acquainted with Zidane after the family’s cat was named Zizou by his father Xavier.

It was a reminder to the youngster that there was an era when France were a footballing power before his modern-day idols, like Kylian Mbappe, won the 2018 World Cup.

“Just like Didier Deschamps, Zidane is a winner,” said 34-year-old Xavier.

“Although the team played a bit more football in the last World Cup we hope he injects even more style to their game.

“I just hope to see them win,” added the accountant.

France had fallen just short of successfully defending their title in 2022 — losing to Argentina on penalties in the final — and were beaten by eventual champions Spain in the semi-finals in the latest edition.

“When we see how well-structured Spain are, the challenge lies there,” said Fabrice, who was at the Stade de France in 1998 when Zidane scored a double in the 3-0 win over Brazil to deliver France their first World Cup.

Zidane’s dramatic final appearance on the pitch saw him sent off for headbutting Italy’s Marco Materazzi in the 2006 final.

As arguably Marseille’s most famous son revelled in the acclaim on Tuesday, riot police kept a watchful eye on the crowd.

Members of the “Irresistible French” association — an official supporters club of the national side — launched into a rendition of the rousing French national anthem “La Marseillaise”.

“Zidane is France, but also more than that,” said Romain.

“I grew up with him, the first football matches I watched were with him in the team.”

Now Romain and other fans will get to watch Zidane call the shots from the sidelines.