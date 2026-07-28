Schoolboy stabbed to death over ‘football feud’ in Sylhet

A schoolboy has been stabbed to death in Sylhet city following a dispute over a football match.

Md Manjurul Alam, additional deputy commissioner (Media) of the Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said the incident occurred near the Kazirbazar Bridge on Monday evening.

The deceased, Md Rifat Ahmed, 15, was a resident the Khasdabir area of the city. He was a ninth-grade student at Deepshikha School.

Police said a dispute arose among several individuals, including Rifat, over a football match at an indoor sports facility in the city. The killing may have stemmed from that incident.

After he was stabbed, locals rushed Rifat to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police officer Manjurul said, “An investigation into the incident is under way. The body is at Osmani Hospital for a postmortem, and legal proceedings are in progress.”