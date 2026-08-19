6 bodies recovered in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Police have recovered the bodies of six individuals from various upazilas of Moulvibazar district. Police recovered the body of a female tea worker named Dipti Bakti (45) from the ‘Pakka Line’ area of Samanbagh Tea Estate in Barlekha upazila on Monday afternoon.

It is preliminarily suspected that she committed suicide by ingesting poison. Barlekha Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md. Moniruzzaman Khan stated that, initially, [it appears she died] by ingesting poison.

It seems to be a suicide. The real cause of death can be confirmed after receiving the postmortem report. Meanwhile, the bodies of two tea workers named Mangal Bauri (35) and Binta Bauri (33) were recovered from Mathiura tea garden in Rajnagar upazila with a noose around their necks. According to Rajnagar police station and local sources, some workers of Mathiura tea garden went out for regular work on Sunday morning and found them in the garden.

Two bodies were found hanging from a tree on the ‘Akashi Tila’ (Sky Hill) in Section 20. The deceased were subsequently identified as Mangal Bauri (35)-son of Amulya Bauri of the local Udna Tea Estate-and Binata Bauri (33), a mother of three and the widow of the late Nimai Bauri from the same estate.

It was learned that Binata Bauri’s husband, Nimai Bauri, had passed away from cancer two years prior; following this, a romantic relationship had developed between Binata Bauri and Mangal Bauri.

They had married through a court process about a month and a half ago; however, as both were already married to other people, their families did not accept the union. Locals believe that, sometime in the early hours of Sunday, the couple committed suicide by hanging themselves in a secluded spot on ‘Akashi Tila’ (Akashi Hillock) in Section 20 of the nearby Mathiura Tea Estate.

Anamul Haque Chowdhury, Officer-in-Charge of Rajnagar Police Station, stated that the bodies of the deceased have been sent to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital for autopsies. Legal action will be taken in this matter.

An unidentified woman, estimated to be around 45 years old, was critically injured in a road accident near the Habiganj bus stand in Sreemangal and died while undergoing treatment in the surgery ward of Moulvibazar District Sadar Hospital recently. Her identity could not be ascertained.

Abdul Malik (50) died while fishing in the Lagata River in Shamshernagar of Kamalganj upazila on Saturday. He was a resident of Rupspur village in Munsibazar Union.

Meanwhile, in Barlekha, police recovered the blood-stained body of Abdul Haque (65) from a wooded area near his home on the afternoon following his disappearance after attending a wedding ceremony. Daserbazar of the upazila.