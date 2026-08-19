Recipes that keep your gas cylinder going longer

With the ongoing gas shortage, every extra minute the stove stays on feels like a luxury. The good news is that delicious meals do not always require long hours over a flame. These recipes are designed to keep cooking time to a minimum, while also keeping the kitchen cooler during the sweltering summer heat. Whether you are looking for a quick lunch, a light dinner, or a refreshing snack, these low-effort dishes prove that less time at the stove does not have to mean less flavour.

1 cup cooked brown rice

150g boneless chicken breast (boiled and sliced)

150g button mushrooms (sliced)

1 tbsp oil

1 small apple (diced)

1 small cucumber (diced)

1 tsp honey

2 tbsp chopped walnuts (optional)

Method

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium heat. Sauté the mushrooms for 4–5 minutes until tender and lightly browned. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper, then let cool slightly.

In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, honey, salt, and black pepper until well combined.

In a large bowl, combine the cooked brown rice, sliced chicken, sautéed mushrooms, diced apple, and cucumber.

Pour the dressing over the salad and toss gently until evenly coated. Sprinkle with chopped walnuts, if using. Serve immediately while the mushrooms are still slightly warm, or chill for 15 minutes before serving.

COLD RAMEN WITH SPICY PEANUT BUTTER SAUCE

Ingredients

2 packs instant ramen noodles

2 tbsp creamy peanut butter

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil (optional)

1 tbsp vinegar

1 tsp honey

1 tsp grated ginger

2 cloves garlic (minced)

1 small cucumber (julienned)

1 carrot (julienned)

2 spring onions (thinly sliced)

1 tbsp roasted peanuts (chopped)

Fresh cilantro

1 tsp toasted sesame seeds (optional)

Method

Cook the ramen noodles according to the package instructions for two to three minutes. Drain and rinse thoroughly under cold running water until completely cooled. Drain well.

In a bowl, whisk together the peanut butter, soy sauce, sesame oil, vinegar, honey, ginger, garlic, and cold water until smooth and creamy.

Add the chilled noodles to the sauce and toss until evenly coated. Divide the noodles between two serving bowls and top with the cucumber, carrot, spring onions, chopped peanuts, sesame seeds, and cilantro.

Serve immediately, or chill for 10–15 minutes for an even cooler, more refreshing meal.