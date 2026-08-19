Presidential election suspension plea now in Appellate Division

Lawyer Md Yunus Ali Akand has moved the Appellate Division seeking suspension of the presidential election schedule after the High Court rejected his writ petition challenging the validity of Article 70 of the Constitution and seeking to halt the election process.

Akand, who filed the petition, confirmed the matter on Wednesday.

The High Court on Tuesday dismissed the writ petition challenging the constitutionality of Article 70 and seeking suspension of the schedule for the presidential election.

An HC bench, comprising Justice Khizir Ahmed Chowdhury and Justice AFM Saiful Karim, passed the order. Attorney General Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal represented the state during the hearing, while Adv Yunus Ali Akand argued for the writ petitioner.

Akand had filed the writ petition last Thursday (August 13), challenging the validity of Article 70 of the Constitution and seeking suspension of the presidential election schedule. He also appeared in court on behalf of the petitioner.