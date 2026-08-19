Mercantile Bank starts training for 50 Management Trainee Officers

Mercantile Bank PLC officially inaugurated the Foundation Training Course for its 15th batch of Management Trainee Officers (MTOs) at the Mercantile Bank Training Institute (MBTI).

A total of 50 newly recruited MTOs are participating in the comprehensive training program, which aims to develop future banking leaders. Mati Ul Hasan, Managing Director of the bank, attended the inaugural ceremony as the Chief Guest.

The event was chaired by S. M. Salim Uddin, Head of Training & Development. Several senior officials attended as special guests, including DMD & CRO Md. Zakir Hossain, DMD & CAMLCO Shamim Ahmed, DMD & CBO Dr. Md. Zahid Hossain, and DMD & CCO Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid. MBTI Faculty Shahin Akther delivered the welcome address, while Faculty Muhammad Miaraz Hossen Gazi moderated the program.

In his speech as Chief Guest, Mati Ul Hasan highlighted the vital importance of professionalism, integrity, and adaptability in the modern financial sector. He encouraged the trainees to adopt a customer-centric approach, commit to lifelong learning, and apply their training to foster the bank’s long-term growth.

The training curriculum is designed to provide new officers with the essential skills required for a successful career in banking.