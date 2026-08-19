Bangladeshi-origin Farhan shines with goal and assist on English league debut

Bangladeshi-origin forward Farhan Ali Wahid marked his first start for Boreham Wood with a goal and an assist as the club defeated Leeds United Under-21s 5-2 in the National League Cup on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old, who joined Boreham Wood on loan from Fulham in August to gain senior experience, was handed his first starting opportunity by head coach Luke Garrard after coming off the bench in the club’s previous league match against FC Halifax Town.

Boreham Wood took the lead in the seventh minute when Regan Booty’s corner was flicked into the net. Lewis Richardson then doubled the advantage in the 31st minute with a header from Oliver Bainbridge’s cross.

Farhan took centre stage in the 41st minute, finishing well to make it 3-0. He then turned provider in the second minute of first-half stoppage time, setting up Tarryn Allarakhia for Boreham Wood’s fourth goal. Richardson struck again shortly afterwards to give the hosts a commanding 5-0 lead at halftime.

Leeds pulled one back in the 69th minute through Sam Chambers, whose deflected effort found the net. MacDonald added another seven minutes later to reduce the deficit to 5-2.

Farhan remained a threat in the closing stages, forcing Leeds goalkeeper Luca Gunter into a save with an effort in the 82nd minute before sending another curling shot narrowly wide of the post.

The victory gave Boreham Wood a strong start to their National League Cup Group C campaign. Farhan’s performance also added to his reputation as one of the promising diaspora players eligible to represent Bangladesh. He previously developed through Fulham’s academy and impressed in Premier League 2 last season.