Shahjalal shrine donation boxes yield nearly Tk71 lakh, currencies from 19 countries

Sylhet Office : Donation boxes at the Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) shrine in Sylhet yielded Tk70,88,672 in cash yesterday (15 August), along with gold, silver and currencies from 19 countries, in the third public count since new boxes were installed in June.

The counting began around 10:30am after three donation drums and three large boxes were unsealed. At least 30 volunteers took part in the counting.

Sylhet City Corporation Administrator Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury announced the findings in the afternoon.

The donations included 2 bhori and 1 rati of gold and 1 bhori and 2 ana of silver.

The foreign currencies included 31.11 British pounds, 3,248 Indian rupees, 60 Pakistani rupees, 70 Saudi riyals, 83 Malaysian ringgit, 4, 100 Nepali rupees, 1,000 Omani baisa, 64 UAE dirhams, 250 Iraqi dinars, 90 Turkish lira, 1,000 Vietnamese dong, 1,000 Japanese yen, 112 Qatari riyals, 10 Lebanese pounds, 10 Egyptian pounds, 0.40 euro, one Bahraini fils and 1 Canadian dollar.

Cows, goats, ducks and chickens were also received as offerings.

After the count, Qayyum said a committee headed by local lawmaker and Commerce and Industry Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir had been formed to formulate a policy for the shrine’s financial management.

“We will formulate a policy soon. The counting and management of the money will be carried out in accordance with that policy,” he said.

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Al Mamun and other officials were present during the counting.

The latest count came one month and four days after the previous one. On 11 July, the second count found Tk47,10,153 in cash, along with foreign currencies and various other items.

Earlier, the new donation boxes were installed on 18 June following instructions from then Sylhet Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Sarwar Alam to ensure greater transparency and accountability in the shrine’s income and expenditure.

The installation of the new boxes and sealing of the donation drums led to tensions between the local administration and shrine authorities. The government later transferred Sarwar Alam, describing the move as a routine transfer.

On 26 June, an emergency meeting was held at Sylhet Circuit House at the initiative of Khandakar Abdul Muktadir. The meeting formed a 13-member committee to bring lasting transparency to the shrine’s management and financial affairs.

The new boxes were first opened on 22 June, four days after they were installed, yielding Tk17,00,549 in cash. The second count took place 18 days later.