Elderly couple, domestic worker killed at home in Sylhet; suspect detained

Sylhet Office : An elderly couple and their 25-year-old domestic worker were found dead at their home in Sylhet city’s Raynagar area this morning (12 August), with police suspecting that they were murdered.

The victims were identified as Abdus Sattar Mia, 90, his wife Suraiya Begum, 75, and their domestic worker Tahmina, 25.

Police detained a suspected person, identified as Babul, around 5:30pm today in connection with the triple killing.

Khan Md Moinul Zakir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali Model Police Station, confirmed the detention, saying Babul is around 40 years old.

“No case has been filed in connection with the incident yet,” the OC added.

Police are now searching for the weapon allegedly used in the killings based on information provided by the detained suspect, he said.

The three bodies were recovered from the second floor of the house at Mitali 111 in the Raynagar Rajbari area.

Police said Sattar Mia’s body was found in one room, while those of his wife and domestic worker were found in another room.

According to police, all three had suffered injuries from sharp weapons.

The incident is believed to have occurred around 9am, when neighbours reportedly heard screams from the house. They initially assumed that someone inside might have been ill.

Around 10am, a worker who had come to the house for painting work knocked on the door but received no response.

A tenant from a nearby building then noticed blood flowing from underneath the door of Sattar’s house onto the veranda. Neighbours informed police, who broke open the main door and entered the house.

Police said evidence suggested that the attackers fled through a door at the southern side of the house. Bloodstains were also found on the stairs leading down from the second floor.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sarwar Morshed Shamim visited the scene and said wardrobes and cupboards inside the house were found open.

Police had earlier learned that valuables, including gold, were missing.

“Whether it was a robbery or theft, or whether the three were killed for another reason, is being investigated. We are also looking into whether there was any family dispute,” he said.

The commissioner said a special team had been formed to investigate the incident. Teams from the Police Bureau of Investigation and Criminal Investigation Department were also involved in the crime-scene investigation.

Mohammad Manzurul Alam, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said the circumstances surrounding the deaths could not be confirmed immediately.

“Police personnel are working at the scene after recovering the bodies,” he said.

The bodies were sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Abdus Sattar Mia was a businessman and a member of the Sylhet Chamber of Commerce. He lived at the Raynagar house with his wife and domestic worker.

The couple had four children. Two live in London and two in the United States.

Munna Mia, a nephew of the couple, said they had spoken to Sattar and his wife at around 9am today.

He said the couple lived alone with the domestic worker and believed the three were killed sometime after that.