Actress Tanzin Tisha gets bail in fraud case

A Dhaka court on Thursday granted bail to actress Tanzin Tisha in a case filed over allegations of fraud and criminal breach of trust.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jewel Rana passed the order after she surrendered before the court and sought bail, defence lawyers Eltutmish Sawdagar Annie and Nihar Hossain Faruk said.

Earlier in the day, Tisha appeared before the court at around 11:00am and sought bail through her lawyer, which was strongly opposed by the complainant’s side. After the hearing, the court granted bail to Tisha.

According to the case allegations, Tisha took a saree worth Tk28,800 from an online fashion page, promising to promote the saree and pay its price. However, she later allegedly stopped communicating with the page authorities.

Following the incident, Aminul Islam, administrator of the page, filed the case with the court in November 2025, accusing Tisha of fraud and criminal breach of trust.

After filing the case, the court recorded the complainant’s statement and directed the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB) to investigate the allegations and submit a report.

Recently, the court took cognisance of the DB’s report and issued a summons directing Tisha to appear before it.