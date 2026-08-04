James enthrals thousands at Franco-Bangla Summer Fest in Paris

Legendary Bangladeshi rock icon James, frontman of the popular band Nagar Baul, delivered a memorable performance before thousands of fans at the Franco-Bangla Summer Fest in Sarcelles, a suburb of Paris.

Held on Sunday, at an open-air venue on the outskirts of Sarcelles, the day-long cultural festival began with registration at 12:00pm and concluded at 10:00pm.

According to the organisers, more than 3,000 people attended the festival, making it one of the largest gatherings of the Bangladeshi community in France this year.

James was the star attraction of the event, while acclaimed Bangladeshi folk fusion band Joler Gaan and Binti, a Netherlands-based Bangladeshi artist, also entertained the audience with vibrant performances. Throughout the concert, the venue resonated with enthusiastic applause, cheers and singalongs from fans.

Organisers said the Franco-Bangla Summer Fest is intended to become an annual celebration of Bangladeshi culture in France. Although a previous edition had been planned for 2023, it was cancelled due to the prevailing situation in France at the time.

This year’s successful return of the festival highlighted the strong enthusiasm of the Bangladeshi diaspora, many of whom had eagerly awaited the revival of such a large-scale cultural event.

Despite temporary disruptions to France’s public transport network, the organising committee ensured smooth access to the venue by operating three complimentary shuttle buses between the nearest railway station and the festival grounds.

The festival also showcased Bangladesh’s rich cultural heritage through traditional games and a wide range of food and merchandise stalls. Visitors enjoyed popular Bangladeshi delicacies, including samosas, singaras, jhalmuri, pithas, biryani, tender coconut water and a variety of beverages, while a dedicated paan-supari (betel leaf and areca nut) stall attracted considerable attention.

The event was attended by the local Member of Parliament, the Deputy Mayor of Sarcelles, representatives of the event’s sponsoring organisations, journalists and members of the Bangladeshi cultural community.