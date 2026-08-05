Measles death toll hits 854 as 5 more children die

Five more children have died with measles symptoms in the country, taking the death toll from suspected cases to 758.

Additionally, 96 children have died from confirmed measles infections, which brings the total death toll to 854.

The Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed this information in a press release on Wednesday (August 5).

According to the statement, no deaths from confirmed measles were reported between 8:00AM on Tuesday and 8:00AM on Wednesday. However, five children died from suspected measles during this 24-hour period.

Meanwhile, 124 new confirmed measles cases and 959 new suspected cases have been detected in the last 24 hours. In total, 1,083 children were infected with measles and its symptoms during this period.

According to DGHS data, a total of 1,15,234 suspected measles patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country since March 15.

Of them, 1,11,005 patients have recovered and returned home so far.