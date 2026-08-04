Monsoon simple hair care

The monsoon season brings welcome relief from the heat, but it also creates common hair problems such as frizz, dandruff, hair fall, and scalp irritation. According to beauty expert Shamima Shammi, maintaining clean and dry hair is the key to keeping it healthy during the rainy season. If your hair gets wet in the rain, rinse it with clean water and dry it thoroughly as soon as possible. Washing your hair with a mild shampoo two or three times a week helps remove excess oil, dirt, and sweat while reducing the risk of dandruff.

For deep nourishment, Shamima recommends a simple homemade hair mask suitable for all hair types. Mix two tablespoons of plain yogurt, one tablespoon of aloe vera gel, one tablespoon of honey, and one teaspoon of coconut oil (optional) into a smooth paste. Apply it evenly from the roots to the ends of your hair and leave it on for 30 to 40 minutes before rinsing with a mild shampoo. This natural treatment hydrates the scalp, tames frizz, strengthens the hair, and restores its natural shine.

She also advises avoiding heavy styling products and refraining from combing soaking-wet hair, as it can lead to breakage. Instead, apply a lightweight anti-frizz serum and use a wide-tooth comb once your hair is slightly dry. A balanced diet and adequate water intake also play an important role in maintaining healthy hair.

When it comes to monsoon hairstyles, simple and practical looks work best. A low bun decorated with fresh Kadam flowers captures the beauty of the rainy season while adding a touch of timeless elegance. It is a perfect choice for festive occasions, cultural events, or even a casual rainy-day outing. Ponytails and loose braids are equally stylish, keeping hair neat, manageable, and protected from humidity throughout the season.