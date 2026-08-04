PM Tarique Rahman meets experts to discuss sustainable solutions for water management

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday held a consultation with experts to discuss the country’s water management challenges and explore sustainable solutions to ensure long-term water security.

The meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s Office under the Cabinet Division at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Organised with the participation of social development organisation Footsteps Bangladesh, the consultation brought together experts in environment, water resources and engineering, along with representatives from relevant institutions.

Participants shared their assessments of the country’s existing water management challenges, identified key constraints and proposed a range of policy recommendations.

The experts stressed the importance of adopting medium- and long-term planning, expanding the use of modern technologies, strengthening coordination among government agencies and incorporating the impacts of climate change into water management strategies.

Discussions focused on the restoration of canals, the stability of rivers and embankments, improvements to urban drainage systems, wastewater treatment, and rainwater harvesting and management.

Participants also underscored the need for integrated urban planning in response to rapid urbanisation.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said the government would take the necessary measures to ensure sustainable development, environmental protection and a safe and efficient water management system for citizens.

He added that the government would continue to seek expert input in formulating and implementing relevant policies.

Among those present were State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister ABM Abdus Sattar and BNP Special Secretary Belayet Hossain.

Representatives from Footsteps Bangladesh and other organisations also attended, including Trustee and Head of Partnerships Fasbir Eskandar, President Shah Rafayat Chowdhury, Vice-President Mohammad Taqi Yasir, former Chief Engineer of the World Bank’s Waste Management Project Tariq Bin Yusuf, United International University Professor Mujibur Rahman, Red Orange Director Alok Kumar Majumdar, Deputy Director Samiul Islam, Youth for NDC Executive Director Amanullah Parag, GarbageMan founder Fahid Uddin Shubho, and urban and rural planner SM Mehedi Hasan.