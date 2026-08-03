More than 300 residents supported as Connect to Work marks successful first year

The Connect to Work Year 1 Celebration brought together residents, employers, partners and community organisations from across Tower Hamlets to celebrate the programme’s achievements during its first year of delivery. The event highlighted the vital role of partnership working across health, employment and community services and set out the programme’s vision for the future through to 2030.

Supporting residents on their work journey

Connect to Work is a government-funded supported employment programme that provides support to residents with disabilities, health conditions and other barriers to employment.

Working closely with health services, community organisations, employers and local partners, the programme helps residents build confidence, overcome challenges and secure job opportunities. Recognising the close connection between employment, health and wellbeing, Connect to Work embeds support within services and community settings that residents already know and trust.

The team are now based across 11 community delivery locations, including GP practices, job centres, probation services, local authority services, community organisations and young people’s services.

An impactful first year

Since launching in July 2025, Connect to Work has supported hundreds of residents across Tower Hamlets. The programme has seen 313 people begin their Connect to Work journey. The programme has engaged a diverse range of residents, including 157 people who have experienced long-term unemployment, 80 young adults, 38 carers, 21 people serving community sentences and five residents in recovery from substance misuse. Many participants face multiple and interconnected challenges, with those supported including people with mental and physical health conditions, neurodivergence and learning disabilities.

During its first year, Connect to Work established strong partnerships across health, local authority, employment and voluntary sector services, becoming the first borough within its delivery partnership to co-locate employment advisers within probation services. The programme also appointed a dedicated GP Clinical Lead, expanded community-based delivery and strengthened employer engagement to create more inclusive opportunities for residents.

Looking ahead: 2026 to 2030

By 2030, the programme aims to have established even stronger partnerships across the borough, improved employment outcomes for residents, reduced economic inactivity and created a sustainable model for the integration of employment and health support.

Aja Lockhart, a Connect to Work programme participant said:

“When I came to Connect to Work I was not only looking for a job, but I was looking to rebuild my life from the ground up and I didn’t know where to start… After my health incident, I was no longer able to do the HR work I used to do… My confidence wasn’t the same… From the very beginning, I felt that the person who matched me with my advisor genuinely understood what I needed… She was interested in me as a whole person, not just my employment status. I believe our work is important because it can affect our quality of life. Our conversations were not only about finding any job. They were about finding something that fits the vision I have for my life, something I could grow in and genuinely enjoy. She helped me understand the job market here, navigate systems I had never encountered before, and think about what my future could actually look like, beyond just surviving…”

Councillor Shenaly Miah, Cabinet Member for Jobs, Enterprise, Skills and Growth said:

“Over the past year, Connect to Work has shown what can be achieved when local government, health services, community organisations and employers work together towards a shared goal. The celebration event was a fantastic opportunity to showcase how the programme is already changing lives by helping residents overcome barriers to employment. It was inspiring to hear firsthand from participants the impact it has had on their lives. I look forward to seeing it continue to create opportunities and improve outcomes for residents across Tower Hamlets in the years ahead.”