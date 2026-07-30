Dad pays tribute to son who died after sea rescue

A seven-year-old boy who died a week after being rescued from the sea “never failed to bring happiness” to others, his father has told the BBC.

Musa Ahmed and five relatives got into difficulty in the water in West Mersea on 22 July, having travelled to the Essex seaside from east London.

His 15-year-old cousin, Sameeha Rahman, and her mother Shelina, 41, drowned at the scene.

Shahin Ahmed said his son was “a unique and happy personality, a sphere of joy” in a tribute after his death on Tuesday evening.

“Everyone who knew him had a unique relationship with him. He made every person feel special and never failed to bring happiness,” Ahmed said.

“He was everyone’s favourite and he made everyone feel like his favourite.”

Ahmed also referred to Islam and said Musa “embodied” traits of the Prophet Muhammad.

About 100 people attended a vigil to remember the three victims on Wednesday evening.

Police were first called to the unfolding emergency on the island, near Colchester, at 17:35 BST on 22 July.

While Musa was airlifted to London for treatment, three others were taken by ambulance to a different hospital.

Ahmed said the group – who were all related – had been swept away by a “very strong” tide and police said they made “significant efforts to help each other”.

Detectives have been speaking to people who were on the beach as they try to understand how the tragedy happened.

Craig Bowe, who was renting a beach hut for his daughter’s birthday at the time, managed to help Musa on to a lifeboat, but said he was “not in a good way”.

Colchester City Council and West Mersea Town Council have both said warning signs are due to be installed at the beach this summer.