A company selling designer clothing brands has been ordered to pay £280,000 after admitting selling counterfeit goods.

Trading Standards officers from the council’s Regulatory Services visited the DPUS (Outlet) Ltd shop at 13 Elys Yard, The Old Truman Brewery, London E1 6QR on 21 February 2020 where a large amount of counterfeit goods were seized, including Burberry raincoats, Louis Vuitton scarves and Prada purses. The counterfeit goods were found to have been mixed in with genuine items such as old out-of-season stock. Officers then went on to visit the company’s storage address in Mitcham where further counterfeit goods were seized.

The complaint originally came from representative from Prada who had purchased a Prada purse from DPUS’s website which was found to be counterfeit. After further investigations, it was found that representatives of Burberry had previously sent the director of DPUS (Outlet) Ltd Robert Freese a warning letter after finding out that he had sold a counterfeit Burberry scarf.

In a case prosecuted on behalf of the council’s Legal Services Department, Freese pleaded guilty on his behalf and on behalf of the company to a range of counts for selling counterfeit goods including names such as Burberry, Prada Louis Vuitton and more.

In a hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 23rd October 2026, the company was fined £30,000 and Freese ordered to undertake 150 hours of unpaid work. Freese was also ordered to pay the council’s costs of £29,051.00. Confiscation proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 were also brought and a confiscation order made against both defendants in the sum of £220,567.00, to be paid within three months.

Cllr Kabir Ahmed, cabinet member for Public Protection and Integrated Enforcement, said: “The sale of counterfeit goods is far from a victimless crime.

“These products can pose serious risks to consumers, who may unknowingly purchase items that are unsafe, substandard or fail to meet legal safety standards.

“Counterfeit trading also damages honest local businesses that work hard to comply with the law and provide genuine products to their customers.

“In many cases, the sale of counterfeit goods is linked to wider criminal activity, undermining confidence in our high streets and local economy.

“This prosecution sends a clear message that we will not tolerate illegal trading and will continue to take robust action to protect residents, support legitimate businesses and keep our communities safe.”

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