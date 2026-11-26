Bangladesh and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have discussed expanding regular migration pathways, skills development, climate displacement and the challenges faced by returning migrants.

The issues came up when IOM Chief of Mission in Bangladesh Dr Laura Tomm Bonde paid a courtesy call on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Thursday, said a press release.

The state minister welcomed the IOM chief and appreciated the organisation’s longstanding partnership and continued support for Bangladesh.

During the meeting, Dr Bonde commended Bangladesh’s new pledges at the Second International Migration Review Forum (IMRF), held in New York in May 2026, and welcomed the approval of the country’s first National Action Plan (NAP) to implement the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM).

The discussions also covered talent partnerships, the Eastern Corridor Initiative, internal climate displacement and climate adaptation.

The state minister underscored the importance of renewed international efforts towards the sustainable and voluntary repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar, particularly in light of recent developments at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

He also stressed the need for continued international engagement and support to address the humanitarian challenges arising from the prolonged Rohingya crisis.

Dr Bonde shared the IOM’s global priorities and expressed the organisation’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation with Bangladesh in areas of mutual interest.

She also invited the state minister to attend the celebration of IOM’s 75th anniversary on 6 December.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong partnership between Bangladesh and the IOM and their shared commitment to promoting safe, orderly and regular migration while strengthening cooperation on humanitarian and climate-related challenges.