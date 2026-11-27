Miss Universe: From Shela to Mahi, who has taken Bangladesh furthest?

Bangladesh’s history of participation in Miss Universe, one of the world’s biggest beauty pageants, is relatively short. The country first took part in the competition in 2019. After a gap of several years, a contestant represented Bangladesh on the international stage again in 2024.

In total, four contestants have represented the country in the main Miss Universe competition so far. The latest was actress Samira Khan Mahi, who took part in 2026. However, only one of them has managed to reach the top 30.

Shirin Akter Shela was the first to represent Bangladesh at Miss Universe in 2019. She earned the opportunity to compete internationally after winning the Miss Universe Bangladesh pageant.

Tangia Zaman Methila won the Miss Universe Bangladesh crown in 2020 but could not take part in the international competition because of travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, Bangladesh had no representative in the competition from 2021 to 2023.

Bangladesh returned to Miss Universe in 2024, represented by Aniqa Alam. Tangia Zaman Methila represented the country again in 2025. She made history by becoming the first Bangladeshi contestant to reach the top 30 at Miss Universe.

She achieved this by competing against contestants from 122 countries. Methila also received strong support in the public vote.

Samira Khan Mahi represented Bangladesh in 2026. She was crowned Miss Universe Bangladesh 2026 at an event in Dhaka on 8 November. She then competed in the 75th Miss Universe pageant, held in Puerto Rico. This year’s competition featured contestants from 116 countries and territories.

How are contestants selected for the top 30?

A place in the Miss Universe top 30 does not depend solely on public votes. Before the competition, contestants must demonstrate their abilities to the judges in several rounds.

For the 2026 pageant, four categories were officially considered as part of the evaluation for selecting the top 30: the personal interview, national costume, evening gown and swimsuit rounds.

According to the Miss Universe website, public voting also offered one contestant the opportunity to secure a direct place in the top 30.

Expectations among Bangladeshi viewers were high for Mahi from the outset. Towards the end of the competition, she was leading the People’s Choice vote.

The winner of this vote had the chance to earn a direct place in the top 30. However, Mahi did not manage to secure the spot. She lost the lead in the vote about an hour before the final.

In the end, Ecuador’s Dalia Bucaram won the People’s Choice vote and secured a place in the top 30.