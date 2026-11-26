Sylhet Office : World Vision has successfully completed its five-day ‘Capacity Development Training on Pre-Primary Education’ aimed at ensuring quality, child-friendly and inclusive pre-primary education.

Organized by World Vision Sylhet ADP, the five-day training was held today (Thursday), at a prestigious hotel in the city, with program officers from different areas of World Vision participating.

Sylhet District Primary Education Officer Sakhawat Ershed attended the training program as the chief guest. Assistant District Primary Education Officer Mohammad Nazrul Islam and Sylhet Sadar Upazila Primary Education Officer Sharif Md. Neyamat Ullah were present as special guests. The guests highlighted the importance of improving the quality of pre-primary education, strengthening public-private partnerships and working together for children’s well-being. They also expressed their commitment to continuing collaborative efforts with World Vision Bangladesh in the future.

The training was conducted under the supervision of Anukul Chandra Barman, Senior Manager of World Vision Bangladesh, Sylhet ADP. The sessions were facilitated by the organization’s education specialists, John Paul Sku, Tony Wilson D. Cross and Tapati Rani Sarkar. Through hands-on activities and group exercises, participants developed skills in play-based learning, curriculum implementation, learning center management, positive parenting and child protection.

The organizers stated that the training would play an important role in strengthening the technical capacity of program officers while building a strong foundation for pre-primary education at the grassroots level.