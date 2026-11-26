Eight more children die in measles outbreak

Eight more children died—seven from measles-related symptoms and one from a confirmed measles case— in the past 24 hours until Thursday morning.

In addition, Bangladesh reported 1,007 new suspected measles cases and 102 confirmed infections in a 24-hour span, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The DGHS said that since 15 March, the total number of confirmed measles cases has stood at 26,476, while suspected cases have reached 261,535.

During the same period, 106 people have died from confirmed measles, while 1,265 deaths were reported among suspected cases, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,371.

Besides, a total of 225,268 patients have recovered so far, the DGHS said.