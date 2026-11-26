Mushrooms aren’t quite as popular in the US as they are in other parts of the world. On average, Americans eat just shy of 4lb (1.81kg) of mushrooms per capita each year, while in South Korea people eat almost 6lb (2.72kg) a year, and in Japan, that number is closer to 12lb (5.44kg).

People in the US also don’t consume as wide a variety of mushrooms as other parts of the world, says Dr Krystle Zuniga, a board-certified oncology dietitian based in Austin, Texas. “I often think of them as a forgotten vegetable,” she says, though she clarifies they are technically fungi.

Yet there’s good reason to boost our consumption of mushrooms and incorporate different varieties into our diets. Here’s what experts say about the health benefits of mushrooms.

Are mushrooms healthy?

“The selling points for mushrooms for many years were that they taste good, and they don’t have any bad stuff in them,” says Dr Robert Beelman, professor emeritus of food science and director of the Center for Plant and Mushroom Foods for Health at Penn State University. “There’s very little fat, no sugar, very few calories.”

Mushrooms’ savoury, umami flavor also makes them a particularly good option for anyone looking to eat less meat. “I often recommend replacing up to 50% of ground meat with chopped mushrooms for meatballs, tacos or meat sauce recipes,” says Marisa Moore, a registered nutritionist based in Atlanta.

Unlike meat, mushrooms are not a robust source of protein. But they provide a healthy mix of different types of fiber, including beta-glucans, a kind of soluble fiber also found in oats and barley, which “has been shown to help reduce cholesterol levels”, says Moore, and chitin, an insoluble fiber that supports good bacteria in the gut. Beta-glucans have a particularly interesting composition that the human body recognizes as “something a little foreign”, notes Zuniga, “which can help stimulate and activate the immune system”. In studies, beta-glucans have shown promising anti-inflammatory effects.

It’s becoming easier to buy a variety of mushrooms, especially at specialty grocers. While different varieties contain vitamins and minerals in slightly different concentrations, most mushrooms offer healthful compounds, including potassium, which helps in the regulation of blood pressure; selenium, which supports thyroid health; and B vitamins, which play an important range of roles in, for instance, cellular function and metabolism.

Why are mushrooms associated with vitamin D?

In addition to fortified milk and fatty fish, “mushrooms are one of the few sources of vitamin D that we can easily get in our diet,” adds Moore. “Vitamin D is essential for healthy bones, helps regulate the immune system and plays an important role in regulating our mood and sleep.”

Yet vitamin D deficiency is considered prevalent in the US, especially during winter, when our bodies naturally produce less of it through sun exposure. Some mushrooms have even been treated with UV light, which converts a compound called ergosterol into vitamin D.

The average person needs about 15 micrograms of vitamin D per day, and while you would need to eat an impractical quantity of mushrooms to reach that threshold, about one cup of these UV-treated mushrooms or wild mushrooms exposed to sunlight will get you most of the way there (and a cup of mushrooms cooks down significantly).

“Mushrooms are the only thing in the produce aisle that can actually increase their vitamin D content just by being exposed to sunlight,” says Moore. In fact, you can boost the vitamin D in mushrooms yourself by placing mushrooms gill-side up under direct midday sunlight for 15 minutes to an hour, after which the vitamin D benefits appear to plateau and subsequently decline, according to research.

Do mushrooms reduce cancer risk?

Some studies have correlated higher overall mushroom consumption with lower incidence of certain cancers, including breast cancer. But more research is needed to ascertain whether they have an effect on cancer risk and why.

It’s very difficult to isolate the effects of a specific food in this type of observational research, says Zuniga. “Someone that’s consuming mushrooms is likely also consuming other fruits and vegetables.”

One part of cancer prevention recommendations for all cancers is to eat a diet rich in plant foods, which lends the benefits of a range of nutrients and phytochemicals, she says. “Mushrooms are a food that you can consider as part of our general recommendation to consume more plant foods to lower your risk of cancer,” Zuniga says. Some researchers think that beta-glucans can increase immune system activity in ways that improve the body’s recognition of, and response to, cancer cells.

Mushrooms also contain some unique compounds “with a high antioxidant capacity”, meaning they combat the cellular damage underlying many health conditions, says Zuniga.

For instance, mushrooms are the most significant dietary source for an antioxidant called ergothioneine, which may have a role in “potentially controlling or preventing chronic diseases, especially neurodegenerative diseases”, says Beelman. Some researchers have observed a link between lower blood levels of ergothioneine and a higher risk of cognitive impairment, neurodegenerative disease, cardiovascular disease, frailty and all‑cause mortality. These researchers consider ergothioneine to be a “promising nutritional intervention” to support cognitive resilience, though long-term trials proving a direct causal relationship are lacking. Beelman suggests aiming for 10mg of ergothioneine a day – about one cup of oyster mushrooms. Lion’s mane, porcini and shiitake varieties are also good sources.

Mushroom supplements are widely available. But Zuniga cautions that in the US, “because of the poor regulation of dietary supplements”, you can’t be sure what they contain. Some mushroom supplements may be vetted, but Moore generally recommends “starting with whole foods whenever possible”.

“You’re bound to find a mushroom that you like,” adds Zuniga. “There’s such a variety to choose from.”