Prime Minister’s Adviser Mahdi Amin has said the current democratic government has fixed the minimum wage board within a very short time in history and the board has fixed the minimum wage independently.

The independent wage board has fixed an acceptable wage structure based on consensus, he added.

Mahdi made the remarks while speaking at a press conference on fixing minimum wage for the RMG industry held by the Ministry of Labour and Employment at the meeting room of Sram Bhaban in the capital’s Bijaynagar on Thursday noon.

Highlighting prime minister’s labour-friendly outlook, Mahdi said, “The prime minister is highly priortising the interests of the workers all the time. The government is taking various steps, including building hospitals, providing family cards and preventing landlords and transport sector from raising rents and fares to develop the quality of life for the workers.”

Mahdi added, “The ‘Labour Law’ has been passed within a short time after the government took responsibilities. Despite various challenges created by the Middle East war and energy shortages in RMG and other industries, the government has set a wage board. While formation of a wage board used to take five years previously, the current wage board has been formed within just three years from the previous one.”

During his speech, Mahdi hoped that the salary increase will bring positive changes in the living conditions of RMG workers.

Labour, Employment, Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury and other stakeholders were present at the event.