Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Thursday urged all to stop cruelty to animals and teach children compassion towards those, saying such values among future generations would help build a beautiful Bangladesh where humans, animals and nature coexist.

“Even if we cannot take care of animals, we should at least refrain from harming those,” he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of National Livestock Week-2026 as the chief guest at the Old Trade Fair ground in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar here in the morning.

The Prime Minister said, “We often see people torturing and causing pain to animals for no reason. This is by no means acceptable.” Almighty Allah created these animals for the welfare and needs of human beings, so everyone should behave responsibly towards every animal, he added.

“Where possible, everyone should also come forward to care for the animals around them and ensure their safety,” he said.

The Prime Minister said children and adolescents in every family must be taught from an early age to be kind and responsible towards animals. “They must be made to understand that every animal around us has the right to live,” he said.

Expressing hope, he said if love and compassion for animals could be created among future generations, it would be possible to build a Bangladesh where every living being, not just humans, could live safely in harmony with nature.

He later formally inaugurated National Livestock Week-2026.

Earlier, the Prime Minister handed over the National Livestock Medals-2026 (gold and silver) to 23 individuals and organisations in eight categories in recognition of their contributions to the sector’s development and progress.

Gold medalists received Tk50,000 each along with the medal, while silver medalists received Tk30,000 each. The recipients later joined a group photo session with the prime minister.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Mohammed Aminur Rashid presided over the function, while State Minister Sultan Salauddin Tuku addressed it as the special guest.

Ministry Secretary Md Delowar Hossain delivered the welcome address.

Parliamentary Standing Committee Chairman Khairul Kabir Khokon and Bangladesh Dairy and Fattening Farmers Association (BDFFA) President Md Iqbal Hossain, among others, also spoke.

The prime minister later toured different stalls at the livestock exhibition.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock and the Department of Livestock Services organised this year’s National Livestock Week under the theme “Building the country with export-oriented livestock, Bangladesh first.”

Alongside the three-day central fair and exhibition at the Old Trade Fair ground, featuring 64 stalls and six pavilions, the week is also being observed through various programmes at district and upazila levels across the country.