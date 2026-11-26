Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman claimed two wickets as Dubai Capitals registered their first victory in the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) Season 5, defeating Desert Vipers by 45 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Coming on as an impact substitute, Mustafizur returned impressive figures of 2-12 in 2.5 overs as the Capitals bowled out the Vipers for 119 in 17.5 overs while defending a target of 165.

Earlier, Dubai Capitals posted 164 for seven in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Captain Sam Billings top-scored with 43 off 31 balls, while Rovman Powell provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 28 off just 12 deliveries. Marcus Stoinis contributed 27 off 24 balls.

Mustafizur made an immediate impact after being introduced into the attack, dismissing Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman for 12 in the fifth over. The left-arm pacer returned later to remove Mujeeb Ur Rahman for two, completing his two-wicket haul.

Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad was the standout bowler for the Capitals, claiming four wickets for 20 runs. Dushmantha Chameera and Hassan Khan also picked up two wickets each.

Andries Gous was the Vipers’ highest scorer with 27 off 30 balls, while Tom Curran added 18 off just eight deliveries.

The victory marked a strong comeback for the Capitals, who had suffered a 55-run defeat against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their opening match.

Mustafizur’s performance also took his career tally in recognised T20 cricket to 425 wickets, moving him past Australia’s Adam Zampa on the all-time list.

Dubai Capitals will next face Sharjah Warriorz on 27 November.