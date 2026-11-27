Bangladesh and Germany have agreed to explore a structured bilateral framework on migration and a mechanism for regular consultations to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement came at a meeting between State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam and German State Minister at the Federal Foreign Office Florian Hahn in Berlin on 26 November.

The meeting focused on trade, investment, energy security, skills development, technology transfer, migration and other areas of mutual interest.

Both sides stressed expanding business-to-business exchanges, diversifying exports and tapping untapped economic opportunities, noting that Germany is Bangladesh’s largest export destination in Europe.

Shama Obaed highlighted Bangladesh’s investment-friendly policies and invited German businesses to invest in the country. She also appreciated German-Bangladesh development cooperation.

She emphasised cooperation in renewable energy, skills development, technology and knowledge sharing, and structured migration and mobility.

The state minister briefed Hahn on government initiatives, including family and farmers’ cards, women’s employment, education, climate action, solar energy and environmentally friendly jute-based products.

She called for legal pathways for skilled migration and encouraged Germany’s participation in the EU Talent Partnership initiative for Bangladesh.

Both sides also stressed regular high-level visits to advance bilateral cooperation.

On the Rohingya issue, they discussed the recent International Court of Justice verdict, its follow-up and the safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the refugees to Myanmar.

Hahn praised Bangladesh’s humanitarian support for the Rohingya and described the country as a reliable and vital partner in the region. He reaffirmed Germany’s support for Bangladesh’s democratic aspirations, sustainability and development.