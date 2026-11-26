Sylhet Office : Joint teams of National Security Intelligence (NSI) and Customs seized 681 grams of raw 24-karat gold valued at Tk1.15 crore from eight passengers at Sylhet Osmani International Airport this morning (26 November).

The seizure took place around 10:00am aboard Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-236 arriving from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Customs sources estimated the market value of the seized gold at Tk1,15,53,000. Subsequently, Tk2,91,926 was realized in revenue against the seized gold.

NSI and Customs conducted the joint drive based on secret information as part of heightened intelligence surveillance to prevent duty evasion at the airport.

Mahmud Akhter Hossain, Osmani International Airport Director, said Customs authorities have not yet formally informed the airport administration about the drive.