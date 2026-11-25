Commerce, Industries, Textiles and Jute Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir on Tuesday urged BNP leaders and activists to remain vigilant and organised against terrorism and sabotage to maintain law and order and ensure public safety.

He called on party leaders and activists to stay alert on the streets and collectively resist any conspiracy or subversive activities.

He made the call while addressing a brief rally at Registry Field in Sylhet city before a mass procession organised by Sylhet city and district BNP against ongoing violence and sabotage across the country.

Muktadir said Sheikh Hasina had made various statements at different times about returning to Bangladesh and that there was no need to set a date for her return, as she could come back whenever she wished. However, upon her return, she would have to face the country’s law and judicial system, he said.

The trial of those responsible for oppression and torture of the people would be completed through the existing legal process, he added.

The minister said leaders and activists of the nationalist family had remained on the streets in the past and were still active, ready to face any threat or conspiracy. The mass procession was intended to convey that message to the people, he said, urging participants to maintain discipline and make the programme a success.

Labour and Employment and Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury said resistance must be built against terrorism and arson attacks.

If any terrorist activities were reported anywhere in Sylhet, he urged people to inform law enforcement agencies and work together to ensure public safety.

Calling on party activists to remain vigilant at neighbourhood, ward and union levels, he said no terrorist group should be allowed to carry out subversive activities in Sylhet or anywhere else in the country.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said there was no place for terrorism and sabotage in Bangladesh, expressing confidence that BNP and its associate organisations would jointly resist such activities.

The rally was chaired by Sylhet City Corporation Administrator Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury.

MPs Tahsina Rushdir Luna, MA Malik and Advocate Emran Ahmed, Sylhet WASA Chairman Miftah Siddiqui, Sylhet Development Authority Chairman Rezaul Hasan Koyes Lodi, Sylhet city BNP President Nasim Hossain and General Secretary Emdad Hossain Chowdhury, among others, attended the programme.

After the rally, the procession started from Registry Field, paraded through important city streets and ended at Chowhatta Point.