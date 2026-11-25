Air Force AS-532 helicopter crashed after taking off from Eskisehir, Defense Ministry says

Five Turkish military personnel were killed when an Air Force AS-532 helicopter crashed during a training flight after taking off from Eskisehir, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

“An AS-532 helicopter belonging to our Air Force crashed after taking off from Eskisehir for training purposes,” the Turkish National Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“Five heroic comrades-in-arms serving aboard the helicopter belonging to our Air Force, which crashed during a training flight in Eskisehir, have been martyred,” the statement said.