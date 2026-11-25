Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, has made the first-ever visit to Pakistan by a Speaker of the Bangladesh Parliament, marking a milestone in parliamentary relations between the two countries.

During his visit to Parliament House, Hafiz Uddin Ahmad signed the guest book of Pakistan’s National Assembly, expressing appreciation for the warm hospitality extended to him and reaffirming the longstanding bonds of friendship between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The visit was made at the special invitation of Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, according to a post on the National Assembly of Pakistan’s official Facebook page on Tuesday (24 November).

The visit reflects the two countries’ shared commitment to strengthening parliamentary ties, promoting institutional engagement and fostering closer relations between their respective legislatures, the post said.

It is the first time a Speaker of the Bangladesh Parliament has undertaken an official visit to Pakistan.