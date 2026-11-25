Australia has assured Bangladesh that its products will continue to enjoy duty-free and quota-free access to the Australian market even after the country graduates from the least developed country (LDC) category.

Both Bangladesh and Australia have also emphasised expanding bilateral trade, diversifying exports, creating new investment opportunities and strengthening economic cooperation.

These issues were discussed at the fifth Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting under the Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement (TIFA), held in Canberra, the Australian capital, on 23 November.

Bangladesh’s delegation was led by Commerce Secretary Sharif Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury, while the Australian delegation was led by Bruce Swayer, Assistant Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

The meeting reviewed existing bilateral trade and investment relations and emphasised identifying new areas of economic cooperation. Discussions focused on trade in goods and services, market access for agricultural products, trade facilitation, investment expansion, a business-friendly environment, direct air connectivity and greater cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries.

To diversify Bangladesh’s exports to Australia, the country’s production capacity and potential in several sectors were highlighted, including readymade garments and textiles, jute and jute goods, leather and leather products, pharmaceuticals, plastics, light engineering, healthcare technology and IT-enabled services.

The meeting also stressed the need to make Australian businesses and importers more aware of Bangladesh’s potential in these sectors and strengthen direct business-to-business contacts between the two countries.

In agricultural trade, particular emphasis was placed on securing approval for the export of fresh mangoes from Bangladesh to Australia and facilitating exports of Australian frozen beef to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh requested Australia to expedite the ongoing technical assessment process for approving mango exports and enhance cooperation between the relevant regulatory authorities of the two countries.