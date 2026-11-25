Bangladesh’s representative Samira Khan Mahi has ended her journey at the 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant after failing to secure a place among the top 30 contestants in the initial round of selection.

The result has ruled her out of the final stages of the international beauty competition.

The grand finale of Miss Universe began at 8pm local time on Tuesday (November 24) in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico.

The event started at 6am Bangladesh time on Wednesday (November 25), featuring 116 contestants from countries and territories around the world. Following the preliminary selection, judges announced the names of the top 30 contestants, but Mahi did not make the list.

Mahi had earlier drawn praise for showcasing Bangladesh’s culture and heritage during the national costume presentation. Held in the early hours of November 22 Bangladesh time, the segment saw her wearing a traditional red-and-white khadi saree titled “Motherhood: The Universal Bond of Love”. The concept highlighted the timeless relationship between mothers and children, as well as love for one’s motherland.