Prime Minister’s Adviser on Labour, Employment, Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Mahdi Amin has hailed Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s historical initiative for sending workers to Malaysia without any cost.

Mahdi made the remark in a social media post on Friday.

Mahdi said, “The first group of 112 workers has been sent to Malaysia based on full government initiative, zero migration costs on the workers’ part and complete financing from the hiring authorities. The ongoing initiative, which includes transparent digital lottery and direct hiring process, has created a new example in overseas employment.”

Mahdi added, “The BNP government’s aim is to expanding the opportunities for employment, reducing the migration costs, and ensure the rights, dignity and security of migrant workers.”

Mahdi further said, “The people-friendly government’s firm commitment is to prevent overseas employment from becoming a burden of migration costs. Rather, the government hopes overseas employment would become a permanent door to workers’ dignity, security, solvency and possibilities.”

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman inaugurated the programme to send workers to Malaysia through a government initiative without any migration costs for the first time on Thursday.