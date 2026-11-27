The body of a sexagenarian man was recovered from the Surma River in Kanaighat upazila of Sylhet on Thursday, nearly five hours after he went missing while trying to swim across the river.

The deceased was identified as Fayzul Haque, 65, a resident of Ambari village under Lakshmiprasad West Union in Kanaighat upazila.

Fayzul attempted to swim across the Surma River near the Kanaighat Pourashava Water Treatment Plant around 12:30 pm, when he submerged under the water and went missing, locals and police said.

Local residents and Fire Service personnel conducted a joint search operation using fishing nets and retrieved his body around 5:30 pm.

Officer-In-Charge Md Hazrat Ali of Kanaighat Police Station, said the body has been recovered and legal proceedings are currently underway.