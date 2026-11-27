London’s Metropolitan Police have arrested six people over an attack on National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders and activists by supporters of the Awami League, whose political activities are banned in Bangladesh, following a reception for NCP convener Nahid Islam in east London.

The arrests were made between 24 and 26 November. All six have been released on bail pending further investigation. However, police have not disclosed their names or political affiliations.

Nancy Bauhurst, media and public relations manager at the Metropolitan Police, provided the information in response to an email sent by News Media.

On 16 November, a clash broke out between NCP activists and Awami League supporters after a reception for Nahid Islam at the May Fair Venue on High Road in the Chadwell Heath area of east London. At one point, Awami League activists and supporters allegedly beat NCP activists severely with tree branches.

The Metropolitan Police said they received a report at 9:59 pm on the day of the incident that disorder was taking place on High Road, involving around 50 men. Some of them engaged in violence, threw various objects and caused damage to property.

When police arrived at the scene, those involved dispersed. Three injured people were taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. Their injuries were not serious.

Police said they had conducted an extensive investigation, including a thorough review of CCTV footage, to identify those involved in the violence. As a result, sixpeople were arrested between Tuesday and Thursday. They were aged 23, 24, 25, 31, 38 and 49.

They were arrested on suspicion of involvement in violent disorder under Section 2 of the Public Order Act 1986. However, police did not provide any information on whether formal charges would be brought against them.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Malkahy of the Metropolitan Police, who is leading the investigation, said the violent disorder had caused significant concern among local residents in Redbridge.

According to him, many people were afraid to leave their homes. Although police arrived at the scene quickly, those responsible for the disorder had left. His team is working tirelessly to identify those involved in the incident.

When asked for the names and political affiliations of those arrested, the Metropolitan Police declined to provide any information.

Meanwhile, the NCP has categorically denied reports that any of its leaders or activists were arrested in connection with the clash.

Ehteshamul Haque, the party’s central joint convener and head of the committee overseeing Nahid Islam’s UK visit, told that none of its members had been arrested.

On the other hand, Sushanta Das, an online activist of the Awami League, told, “The police called six or seven of our people and asked them to go to the police station. I went to the police station at 3:00 pm on Friday and gave them an interview. They released me at 10:00 pm. I have heard that the others were also released by the police.”

The Metropolitan Police said the investigation into the clash was continuing. It has urged anyone with CCTV or vehicle dashcam footage that could assist the investigation to contact the police on 101, quoting reference number CAD 7004/16NOV.